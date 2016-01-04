How to Eat and Look like a Bikini Competitor in 12 Weeks

If you’ve always wanted to hit the stage in a bikini or figure competition, this is your time! Our comprehensive plan includes the ultimate workout, nutrition, and motivational tips to help you get a winning physique in just 12 weeks. Give it a try—even if you’re not ready for the spotlight, you’re guaranteed to get into the very best shape of your life. And that’s a goal anyone can aspire to!

The Diet Plan

Get lean all over with this results-driven clean-eating guide.

How It Works: This nutrition program is designed to help you drop fat without losing muscle. In each phase, you’ll have three daily meals and three snacks. After every four weeks, you’ll reduce the number of calories in your diet, without sacrificing protein. In the week before the show, you’ll vary the amount of carbs, sodium, and fluids to help your muscles get that ultracut, superlean look just in time for your moment in the spotlight.