7 Ways to Boost Your Immune System Now

There’s evidence this classic cold fighter can help boost immune function, but taking massive doses once you have a cold won’t hasten your recovery. Vitamin C is important for a properly functioning immune system, and not getting enough vitamin C may be putting you at risk, says Patel. One 2013 meta analysis of 30 studies and more than 11,000 people showed that those living with episodes of high stress, like marathon runners, were 50% less likely to catch colds if they took a daily supplement of 200mg of vitamin C.
Use it: Find C naturally in pills or foods like sweet peppers, berries, and oranges; or take up to 250mg a day in supplements (RDA is 75mg daily for women over age 19).
