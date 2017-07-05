5 Ways Overeating Takes A Toll On Your Body

Firdaus Jurahel / EyeEm / Getty Images
It might seem counterintuitive, but you can eat too much and actually be lacking certain essential nutrients. In fact this is very common, considering that it’s hard to overeat low-calorie, nutrient-dense foods like bulky veggies, fruit, and 100% whole grains.
Increasing the amount of fiber and produce in your diet can help curb overeating and also ensure that you’ll be getting adequate amounts of key vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. But it’s also worth considering the macronutrient ratio in your diet. It’s possible that you may be focusing too much on one particular macronutrient (like protein or fats) but neglecting to get enough of the others.
As an example, many people turn to high-protein diets to build strength and muscle definition, but few consider the negative consequences associated with taking this eating approach too far. Some of the ways that vey high-protein diets (in which upwards of 50% of calories come from protein) might impact your health include: stressing your kidneys, causing indigestion or constipation, leading to high cholesterol, and triggering fatigue or mood changes if you’re not getting enough healthy carbs and fats.
On the other hand, over-consuming carbs and not getting enough healthy fats and protein can cause other symptoms like bloating or gas, cravings for sugar, trouble feeling full enough between meals, moodiness, or IBS.