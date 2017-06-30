The 11 Hardest Abs Exercises of All Time

J. Ivan Rodrguez Pacheco / EyeEm/ Getty Images

Your usual core routine was working great—until it wasn’t. (Stupid muscle adaptations.)

Not to worry. With these moves from top trainers, your abs will reach new levels of ripped and shredded.

Warning: Some of these are so tough, even the baddest bro in the gym may not be able to do many (if any), at least not right off the bat. “Many people could slop out a few reps of these and not really get anything out of it,” says Eric Emig, personal trainer and founder of Evolution Fitness in St. Louis. “Correct form, of course, is the key.”