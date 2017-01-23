Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

Build Muscular Arms Like Mark Wahlberg with this Workout Program

Add size to your bi's and tri's three times as fast to get guns like your favorite action star.

Mark Wahlberg
Duration 4 Days
Exercises 22
Equipment Yes

Mark Wahlberg started lifting weights in the 1980s, a time when training circulated around the techniques and information of golden-era bodybuilding. In this case, ignorance was bliss: One of the things they discovered was that working a muscle more often made it grow faster, but hitting it too often caused a plateau. That’s all there was to it. This program offers a combination of frequency and volume that’s just right and harkens back to the kind of straight-up ’80s bodybuilding that gave Wahlberg the physique he’s still known for 30 years later.

How it Works:

The bi’s and tri’s are small muscles so they don’t require a lot of work to grow. Hitting them with fewer sets allows you to train them more often—in this program, three days a week. We’ve snuck some triceps work  into the back workout, some biceps training into the chest day, and then a little of both muscles in the shoulder workout. It’s more work than your arms will be used to but spread out enough so that they can recover fully and come back stronger  for each workout. By not doing too much on any one day, you stay fresh each workout and leave more time to work your arms hard each session.

Directions:

Perform each workout (Day I, II, III, and IV) once per week. Rest a day between the first two workouts and perform days III and IV on back-to-back days.

Exercises marked “A” and “B” are alternated. So you’ll do one set of A, rest as prescribed, then one set of B, rest again, and repeat until all sets are completed. 

Day I Back and Triceps

Exercise 1

One-Arm Dumbbell Row
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8-10 reps
60 sec rest
Place one hand on a bench and hold a dumbbell in the opposite hand. Stagger your legs and bend your torso so it’s parallel to the floor. Row the dumbbell back to your hip. Lower it with control to the floor. Pause a second, then begin the next rep.

Exercise 2

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
4 sets
10-12 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 3

Rack Pull You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Rack Pull thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
90 sec rest

Exercise 4

Rope Pressdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment How to
Rope Pressdown thumbnail
3 sets
15-20 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 5

Incline EZ-Bar Lying Triceps Extension You'll need: EZ-Bar, Bench How to
Incline EZ-Bar Lying Triceps Extension thumbnail
3 sets
10-12 reps
60 sec rest
Set an adjustable bench at a 30-degree incline. Hold an EZ-bar with hands at shoulder width and lie back against the bench. Press the bar overhead and then let your arms drift behind your head. Bend elbows, lowering bar behind head then extend them.

Day II Chest and Biceps

Exercise 1

Incline Dumbbell Squeeze Press
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8-10 reps
60 sec rest
Set an adjustable bench to a 30-degree angle and lie back against it with a dumbbell in each hand. Press the dumbbells into each other and keep the tension as you lift them.

Exercise 2

Machine Seated Chest Press
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
12-15 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 3

Pushup on Boxes
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
AMRAP* reps
60 sec rest
*As many reps as possible. Place your hands on boxes or mats that raise your torso a few inches off the floor. Get into a pushup position and perform pushups so that when you lower your body down you feel a greater stretch in your pecs.

Exercise 4

Incline Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
2 sets
15 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 5

Seated Barbell Biceps Curl How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10-12 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 6

Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
2 sets
8-10 reps
60 rest

Day III Legs and Abs

Exercise 1

Leg Curl How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
15 reps
60 sec rest
Set up on a leg curl machine and make sure your knees are aligned with the axis of rotation. Curl the weight until your hamstrings are fully contracted.

Exercise 2

Front Squat
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8-10 reps
90 sec rest

Exercise 3A

Reverse Lunge
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10-15* reps
60 sec rest
*Each leg. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and step back. Lower your body until your rear knee nearly touches the floor and your front thigh is parallel to the floor.

Exercise 3B

Romanian Deadlift
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8-10 reps
90 sec rest

Exercise 4A

Body Saw
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
8-15 reps
45 sec rest
Get into pushup position, rest feet on sliders. Bend elbows to rest forearms on floor. Brace abs and push body backward so legs slide straight back. Go until you feel abs about to lose tension, and pull body forward for one rep.

Exercise 4B

One-Arm Farmer's Walk
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
30 sec* reps
45 sec rest
*Each side. Hold a heavy dumbbell in one hand and walk as quickly as you can. Keep your shoulders back and chest out. Avoid twisting or bending to one side.

Day IV Shoulders and Arms

Exercise 1

Incline Reverse Dumbbell Flye
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
20 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 2

Six-Way Shoulder Raise
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest
Sit on bench holding dumbbell in each hand. Raise weights out 90 degrees to sides, bring them in front of you to point straight ahead. Raise weights overhead. Reverse each direction, bringing weights in front of you out to sides and then back down at side

Exercise 3

Bradford Press
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
8 reps
60 sec rest
Hold a light barbell with hands outside shoulder width. Press over head, don’t lock out elbows. Lower barbell behind head, don’t go so low that shoulders relax. Continue alternating presses in front of and behind head. A press in each direction is 1 rep.

Exercise 4A

Cross-Body Dumbbell Curl
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8-10 reps
45 sec rest

Exercise 4B

Bench Dip You'll need: Bench How to
Bench Dip thumbnail
3 sets
AMRAP* reps
45 sec rest
*As many reps as possible. Place your hands on a bench and extend your legs on the floor in front of you. Take three seconds to lower your body until your upper arms are parallel to the floor. Press your body back up.
