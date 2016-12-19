9 Best Landmine Exercises for Total-Body Fitness

Add these landmine exercises to your arsenal for bigger gains and increased strength and size.
by David Otey, C.S.C.S.
1 of 10
Mine for Gains
While many lifters and trainers rightfully give the landmine props, its versatility is often overlooked. The device provides the ability to train the entire body—either through unilateral or compound movements—simply by inserting an Olympic bar into a pivot sleeve. The option to pivot and move the bar freely in any direction enables you to recruit more muscle fibers. That increase in muscle recruitment can translate to more muscle development. Add these 9 landmine exercises to your workout routine to see increased strength and size.
This unilateral leg exercise variation taxes the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and the quads.
DO IT: Shift your weight to your working leg; hold the bar close to the shoulder of the side of the leg you’re lunging with.
3 of 10
2) Landmine Front Squat
Front-loaded squats target the quads and, because of the anterior positioning, also hit the delts. Using the landmine allows for more natural grip positioning.
DO IT: Keep the bar at chest level. As you squat, sit through the heels, maintain a tall spine, and keep the elbows tucked to the body.
4 of 10
3) Landmine Antiflexion
This exercise tests the shoulders and obliques as they resist the natural circular motion of the rotating landmine. This also maximizes torque at the end positions, working your obliques throughout the movement.
DO IT: With your feet shoulder-width apart, rotate the bar laterally until horizontal with the ground, then reverse.
5 of 10
4) Landmine Pivot Lunge
This move is a metabolic finisher meant to test the legs and incorporate your cardiovascular system. The landmine’s ability to easily pivot allows for transitioning during each rep.
DO IT: Using light weight, face the landmine and then pivot on your front foot and turn your body as you lunge to the side. Return to the start position and repeat for reps.
6 of 10
5) Landmine Floor Press
This exercise enhances shoulder mobility and pressing strength by placing the shoulder in a more stable position for the lift.
DO IT: Situate your working elbow at a 45-degree angle. Keep your feet and head planted firmly on the ground. Press for reps.
7 of 10
6) Landmine Single-Arm Row (Pronated Grip)
Since the weight is pulling you laterally, your lats, rear delts, and upper back work harder to resist the torque at the bottom of the movement.
DO IT: With a staggered stance and on the balls of your feet, allow your arm to fully extend in the starting position before rowing the weight toward your chest.
8 of 10
7) Landmine Single-Leg Deadlift
Unilateral deads hit the hamstrings hard while demanding more glute involvement (mainly the medius) than traditional deadlifts.
DO IT: With your feet flat on the floor and a slight bend in the knee, push your hips backward, maintaning a neutral head position until the bar passes the knee of your stiff leg.
9 of 10
8) Landmine Pivot Press
This multi-planar movement is a great finisher for the shoulders, legs, and core.
DO IT: From lunge position, stay on the balls of your feet to allow pivot. Transition the bar to your other hand in the standing position as you rotate and press. Ending position should align pressing arm with rear leg.
10 of 10
9) Landmine Squat w/ Alternating Press & Catch
It’s a more explosive shoulder move than a standard landmine shoulder press; it also engages the entire body, making it more metabolic.
DO IT: Lean forward slightly to maximize your explosive ability in relation to the bar. As you come up from the squat, press the bar up and forward with power; as you catch and lower the bar slowly use your opposite shoulder to absorb any of the impact.