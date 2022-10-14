Article courtesy of Dr. Joel Kahn, MD, who is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine, one of the world’s top cardiologists, best-selling author, lecturer, and a leading expert in plant-based nutrition and holistic care.

Quercetin, the most abundant dietary flavonol or pigment, has antioxidant effects that may benefit cardiovascular disease, cancer, and degenerative brain disorders. Flavonoids like quercetin are present in, vegetables, fruits, grains, teas, and wine.

They’ve been linked to several health benefits, including reduced risks of heart disease, cancer, and degenerative brain disorders. The beneficial effects of flavonoids like quercetin come from their ability to function as antioxidants inside your body. The evidence regarding its effects on blood pressure (BP) has not been conclusive. A recent study assessed the impact of quercetin on blood pressure through a systematic review and meta-analysis of available randomized controlled trials.

Methods and results: The authors identified studies examining the impact of quercetin on BP as was reported in 7 research reports (587 patients). The results of the meta-analysis showed significant reductions both in systolic BP (3 mmHg drop) and diastolic BP (3 mmHg drop) following supplementation with quercetin. When the studies were categorized according to the quercetin dose, there was a significant systolic BP and diastolic BP-reducing effect in randomized controlled trials with doses ≥500 mg/day (5 mmHg drop), and a lack of a significant effect for doses <500 mg/day.

Conclusions: The results of the study showed a statistically significant effect of quercetin supplementation in the reduction of BP, possibly limited to, or greater with dosages of >500 mg/day. Eating quercetin in foods is recommended. Foods that commonly contain quercetin include onions, apples, grapes, berries, broccoli, citrus fruits, green tea, coffee, red wine, capers, and cherries but it is estimated that the diet provides 10-100 mg/day. It’s also available as a dietary supplement in powder and capsule form if the goal is to reach >500 mg/day for blood pressure support.

About the author: At his core, Dr. Joel Kahn believes that plant-based nutrition is the most powerful source of preventative medicine on the planet. Having practiced traditional cardiology since 1983, it was only after his own commitment to a plant-based vegan diet that he truly began to delve into the realm of non-traditional diagnostic tools, prevention tactics, and nutrition-based recovery protocols.

