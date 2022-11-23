Dennis James has been collecting 2022 Mr. Olympia predictions on recent episodes of “The Menace Podcast,” and his most recent predictions came from a former Mr. Olympia champion – Dexter “The Blade” Jackson.

Jackson joined James, Chris Cormier, Melvin Anthony, Stan McCrary, and Milos Sarcev on a recent roundtable episode, and James put Jackson on the spot to make his top six Olympia predictions. Like many others, the 2008 Mr. Olympia has the two-time defending Mr. Olympia, Mamdouh Elssbiay retaining the title. His overall top six finishers look very interesting, though. Jackson has 2019 champion Brandon Curry finishing behind both William Bonac and Nick Walker.

Dexter Jackson 2022 Mr. Olympia Top Six Predictions

Big Ramy William Bonac Nick Walker Brandon Curry Hadi Choopan Samson Dauda

Jackson shared why he sees Elssbiay winning his third Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas on the weekend of Dec. 16-18.

“I got Ramy winning because, one, he’s already the champion. Two, no one has brought it,” Jackson said emphatically. He feels that if any of the contenders do show up ripped and ready to go, it could make the Saturday night finals even more interesting.

“If any of these guys can bring it with conditioning, they can beat Ramy if Ramy’s not in shape.”

Jackson shared that expertise from personal experience. In spite of Jay Cutler being favored to win his third Mr. Olympia in 2008, he wasn’t in peak condition, and Jackson was arguably his all-time best, which resulted in “The Blade” taking the title in a historic upset.

The rest of the panel shares their own thoughts and opinions about what will happen at the Zappos Theatre, and you can see what happens for yourself by purchasing the Olympia pay-per-view at www.olympiaproductions.com .

