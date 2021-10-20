The process

Later in 2018, USAA had a deal in which they invite military personnel to come out and watch a training camp. This one was for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What they did is they wanted to make it a contest, and they invited about five people from each base. We had a combine-style competition. The only rule was we couldn’t wear cleats because of the turf. I went up there in running shoes and I’m doing the 40-yard dash. I hadn’t done one since high school. I had a false start and I still ended up making a 4.65 in running shoes. I went to do the vertical leap test and they had the bar as high as they felt people would be able to get. I was the only one that cleared it to where I had to slap the bars on my way back down. The entire room freaked out. After that, I felt that I was onto something.

I basically tried out the entire year for all the different Canadian Football League teams. I would go try out with the objective being to ask the coaches what they thought and what I needed to work on. It started with them saying a few things until it just got to one thing, and it was getting my feet faster.

One of my closest friends in football gave me a website to check out and it was for the Spring League. I signed up, sent my reel out, and I was denied the first time. I kept working at my craft, and I sent another video out, and they accepted me last October. It was one of those opportunities where it’s a, maybe, we’ll let you… I told the military what was happening, and through the WEAR Program, I was granted my leave. I drove from Florida to San Antonio. The Spring League Fall Showcase is just three days, and I knew I had to make a name for myself.

I did just that. I had everyone excited.

I ended up getting picked up by the Conquerors, but COVID started getting heavy again. The legendary Jerry Glanville was my coach, and one day he pulled me to the side. He told me I reminded him of Earl Campbell. That became a huge driving force for me. I had my pro debut in November on Fox Sports One. My first play out there, I ran down the field and cracked a dude something nasty. After the game, they told me they were going to put me on offense for a power running attack. Later that night, some kid decided he wanted to go out, and he caught COVID and brought it back to the host hotel, and a lot of people got it. They had to cancel the rest of the season.

I stayed in touch with the coaches, and they invited me back in April. They ended up telling us that they had to cut any player that had not been in the NFL already because they were supposed to have more notable players. They told me to hang tight and I ended up coming out of pocket for a month and a half to stay there. I ended up meeting a guy named David Walker, who was the former running back coach for the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions. Through his coaching, he changed the way I saw football. I did that in less than two months, and it was the best training I’ve ever had in my life.

I came back in June, got me another trainer to get my hips moving a bit better. I know I can play at the NFL level because all the guys in the Spring League had already been in the NFL at some point and I was shaking, baking, and running people over.