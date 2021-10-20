George Peterson III Passes Away at Age 37
The NFL is filled with unique stories on how each player reached the plateau of competing on the biggest stage in the sport. For many, those stories usually follow the traditional transition of Pop Warner, high school, D-1 college before they are drafted but for Air Force Staff Sgt. Geremy Satcher, his story is one of those that would be unlike any other.
Today, as an U.S. Air Force veteran, Satcher is a meteorologist and data analyst at the Air Force Technical Applications Center. But growing up in Blanchard, LA, his passion was sports, all types, but football especially.
Satcher’s family relocated to Arizona while he was in high school. But his athletic career was forced to be put on hold during his senior year after his mom was diagnosed with cancer. On his first day at Arizona State University, his mother passed away. Following her death, Satcher would leave school after a few semesters and return to Louisiana.
While back home, and with no sports activities to occupy his days, he began sensing that he was quickly headed down a path he didn’t want to be a part of. He enlisted in the Air Force — and also began training again, this time in both powerlifting and bodybuilding. in which, competing as a natural, he set various records.
Now 11 years in the Air Force, and with all the success and accolades he’s garnered, there’s still unfinished business continuing to pull at him —football, a sport which he hadn’t played since his junior year of high school.
Through the service’s WEAR (We Are All Recruiters) Program, which Satcher describes as a blessing, he was allowed to go train and get up to speed with his technique and conditioning. In working as his own agent, he has already gotten on the radar of a few NFL teams this year. In his own words, he explains what led him to pursue this unconventional journey and how it’s only a matter of when and not if he achieves his goal.
