It may be a few years since Eddie Hall won the World’s Strongest Man back in 2017, but he’s stayed busy ever since by pushing himself outside of his comfort zone. Whether training for arm wrestling, boxing, or stepping inside the MMA cage, the big Brit makes his gains in a world-class home gym. And, in a recent YouTube appearance, Hall not only gave viewers a guided tour of his pad for pumping iron, but he also shared the particular reps that led to his 2016 deadlifting world record.

If there were to be a new show titled Lifestyles of the Fit and Famous, fellow World’s Strongest Man, Brian Shaw, who won the WSM title four-times, would make for an ideal host. Recently, he invited Eddie Hall to show him around his house of pain, and he didn’t disappoint. Speaking on the Shaw Strength YouTube channel, Hall explained that he owns a four-story house, and his gym and recovery center takes up the basement space.

What’s Inside Eddie Hall’s Home Gym?

As the two strongmen sauntered past his driveway, complete with his own tank (well, why not?), the hench homeowner expanded on his facilities, including a hyperbaric chamber. “I train in the morning, and then between the morning and the evening session I’ll go in (the chamber) for an hour, and it feels like your body has slept for 12-hours,” he shared. Of course, the largest amount of floor space is taken up by weights and machines, and Hall explained that his collection is based on equipment that he knows will work for him, thanks to knowledge earned during his days of training for strongman competitions. “For me, it does what it says on the tin,” he said. Still, Hall has put his own stamp on his gear, too. For example, in order to load up his machines with more plates, he’s been known to add pin extenders where necessary.

Hall also houses some more novel machines, such as the deltoid lateral raise machine, or what he likes to call the “chicken wing” machine, even going so far as to suggest, in jest, that it becomes more effective if you make the sound of a chicken while repping this one out. “You should always exhale on the top of the movement,” qualifies the big man.

Moving on to the leg press, Hall said that he’s loaded this machine with weights and then added people sitting on the end to make it even more challenging. “The most I’ve lifted on this is over a thousand kilos,” he shared.

Eddie Hall Share’s the Secret to His Record-Breaking Deadlift

While chatting about the leg press machine, Hall reflected on the difference that it has made to his strongman career. “I believe that leg press was one of the main, secret foundations to my deadlift,” shared the history maker who earned a 500kg (1,102 pounds) deadlift world record in 2016, making him the first man to ever deadlift half a ton. “Me too,” agreed Shaw.

Hall went on to explain why he loves the leg press, confirming that despite a popular misconception, the deadlift is not an upper body focused move. “If you think about a deadlift, right? You don’t deadlift, in essence. Think about it like this, and this will help a lot of people improve their deadlift: leg press the earth away from you. Think about that when you are deadlifting. That’s what a deadlift is.”

During the episode, Hall also took viewers to his recovery areas, where he has an outside swimming pool. “I’m a massive believer in active recovery,” shared the hybrid athlete, who won medals in freestyle swimming as a teenager

To watch the full tour, including how Hall trains for other disciplines such as arm wrestling, see below: