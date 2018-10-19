taychayy / hannahededn_fitness / casssmartin / Instagram

10 Female Fitness Influencers to Follow Right Now

Whether you're looking for fresh new workouts or just need some inspiration, these influencers can provide it.


taychayy / hannahededn_fitness / casssmartin / Instagram
The Instagram fitness community is bigger than ever, and there are countless inspiring women sharing their stories and fitness tips with followers. It can be tough to sift through the crowd to find the best of the best, but we did the hard work for you and rounded up some of our favorites.

From longtime influencers to up-and-coming names, here are some of the influencers we love to follow.

Karina Elle

Karina Elle has always been into modeling and fitness, so it makes sense that she's become a powerhouse on Instagram with her fitness advice and inspirational posts. Between funny behind-the-scenes videos and killer workouts, you'll find it all on her feed.

Follow her at @karinaelle.  

megsquats / Instagram
Meg Gallagher

If you're looking for powerlifting tips and inspiration, Meg Gallagher's Instagram is a great place to find it. The competitor and coach makes the sport approachable with her informative posts, and she proves that women should never be afraid to start lifting heavier. 

Follow her at @megsquats.

Anllela Sagra

Anllela Sagra has over 11 million followers on Instagram, and for good reason. She's been in the fitness game for years and shares tons of content with followers. 

Follow her at @anllela_sagra.

angelicaht / Instagram
Angelica Teixeira

The two-time Bikini Olympia winner has built a formidable social media following, and it's no surprise that her Instagram is full of training tips and workouts. 

Follow her at @angelicaht.

paigehathaway / Instagram
Paige Hathaway

Paige Hathaway's more than 4 million followers on Instagram are constantly tuned in to her feed for workouts, diet tips, and photos that would motivate anyone to get a quick workout in.

Follow her at @paigehathaway.

casssmartin / Instagram
Cass Martin

Cassandra Martin is a full-time construction worker, but she still finds time to lift, and it shows. She's not big on long captions, but her videos speak for themselves. 

Follow her at @casssmartin.

brookeence / Instagram
Brooke Ence

Brooke Ence got her start as an elite CrossFitter, and she's became an inspiration to over a million followers. From competing at the CrossFit Games to going through several injuries, she's kept them posted every step of the way—and the transparency has seriously paid off.

Follow her at @brookeence.

taychayy / Instagram
Taylor Dilk

Taylor Dilk is an IFBB Pro League bikini athlete with over 500,000 Instagram followers, and her feed is full of tips to sculpting a better physique. She's also started her own fitness clothing line, Balance Athletica, to solidify her presence in the fitness industry. 

Follow her at @taychayy.

alexia_clark / Instagram
Alexia Clark

Nearly 1.5 million people turn to Alexia Clark for workouts and fitness tips, and she delivers with unique exercises and inspirational posts.

Follow her at @alexia_clark.

hannaheden / Instagram
Hannah Eden

Hannah Eden's Instagram is full of functional workouts, and she's got the physique to show for the hard work she puts in the gym. Whether you're a beginner or a longtime gym rat, she's serious fitness inspiration.

Follow her at @hannaheden_fitness.

 

Topics:
