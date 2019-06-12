Instagram: lets.tacobout.keto / shrinking.samantha

10 Keto Transformations That'll Leave You Inspired

The followers of the keto diet aren’t messing around.

With more and more people going low-carb and sharing their success stories, the keto craze is showing no signs of slowing down. These 10 men and women all knew that they wanted to look and feel healthier and more confident, and they all found that the keto diet worked for them. On their Instagram feeds, they share their keto tips, tricks, and recipes online to encourage their followers and other keto fans to keep up the good work.

You can check out their stories and follow them on Instagram below.

Instagram: smp_21
Shelby Perry

This young nurse has been on keto for over a year now, and her only regret is that she didn't start it sooner. You can follow her on Instagram here. 

Instagram: ketocoon
Hayden Coonradt

Hayden lost 75 pounds in 9 months doing keto and intermittent fasting. This 23-year-old is feeling better than ever and shares his keto-friendly meals on Instagram. You can follow his journey here.

Monica Muvindi

Monica decided in 2019 that she needed to make a change, and added the keto diet to her fitness routine. Seven months and 80 pounds later, she's not looking back and is happily sharing her journey on Instagram and in blog posts.

Blake

This 27-year-old lost 105 pounds in six months doing keto and intermittent fasting. He began his keto journey in November 2018 and keeps his followers updated on his meals and progress on Instagram.

Instagram: katsketojourney
Kat

This mom of four has been an avid keto-eater since 2017. She even kept on keto during her most recent pregnancy, and says it was her healthiest pregnancy yet. You can check out her website for blog posts and keto-friendly recipes, and follow her on Instagram here.

Instagram: ishatgram
Ish Mo

Ish Mo, of Oregon, started keto in October 2017. He still swears by the diet today and for good reason—he lost 100 pounds. You can follow him on Instagram to see more pictures of his weight loss journey, and his adorable pit bull, Lucy.

Callie

This Oklahoma mom lost 80 pounds since going keto in June 2018. Callie had struggled with her weight and yo-yo dieting all her life, and found that keto has drastically improved her relationship with food and overall self-confidence. You can keep up with Callie on Instagram here.

Instagram: ketotommy
Tommy Mullins

This father of two from Seattle says keto completely changed his life. It didn’t just change his appearance, but completely changed how he feels about himself. Tommy says he feels healthier, and that workouts have gotten easier since going keto. He's lost 30 pounds so far, and you can catch up on his progress over on his Instagram.

Instagram: shrinking.samantha
Samantha

After gaining over 80 pounds during pregnancy, Samantha knew she had to make some big changes to get her body back to where she wanted it. She began keto in December 2018 and has been feeling healthier and more confident than ever. You can follow her on Instagram here.

Instagram: keto_vanillagorilla
Jordan Bradford

Last year, Jordan wanted to make a major change for his health. He took up keto and intermittant fasting and is already down 60 pounds. His starting weight was 310 pounds and his goal weight is 230. You can follow him on his journey to achieve his goal on Instagram. 

