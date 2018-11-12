The 10 Most Aesthetic Physiques from Bodybuilding's Golden Era

The legendary Greek figure, Adonis, was said to have possessed such unearthly physical beauty that even the goddess of love herself, Aphrodite, couldn’t help but fall head over heels for the delectable deity. In honor of Adonis, and those who’ve aspired to follow his lead in a quest for perfection, we present you with our list of the 10 most aesthetic physiques from the Golden Era (1960s-1980s) of bodybuilding.

For this ranking, we’ve carefully curated a list of the most aesthetic physiques to come out of the era, deliberated on by experts including bodybuilding legends, journalists, and members of the M&F team.