10 Most Shocking Moments from Survivor Series 2019

Rhea Ripley Fires The Boss

By the time the kick-off show was complete, the score going into the first ever Survivor Series elimination match between Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, was tied 1-1-1.

So, in the first of two traditional Survivor Series matches with a twist, the women from all three brands (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evens for Raw; Charlotte, Natayla, Sarah Logan, Asuka, Kairi Sane for SmackDown; And Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Candice Larae, Toni Storm and Io Sharai for NXT) were all keen to outlast their opponents, but the black and yellow stable would lose two members early on when Sharai and Candice Larae were forced to leave the match following injuries sustained outside of the ring.

Bianca Bellair would seize the opportunity to make a name for herself, much to NXT’s gratitude by eliminating Nikki Cross and Sarah Logan, knocking off an opponent from each opposing brand. Carmella took a beating from Bianca too, before levelling Charlotte with a hurricanrana from the top rope, but this only served to fire Charlotte up, and she soon retaliated against the "Princess of Staten Island," pinning her as a result of Natural Selection.

Banks eliminated Sane next, then Asuka spat her green mist right into the face of her own teammate Charlotte, allowing Lacy Evans to eliminate ‘Second Nature’. Natalya then eliminated Evans. With Asuka walking out on her own team, NXT looked to enjoy a numbers advantage, but Toni Storm and Bianca Belair we’re dispatched in a flash. Then "The Boss" eliminated Natalya, setting up a must-see clash between Sasha Banks and Rhea Ripley.

Determined to pick up the biggest win of her career to date, Ripley kicked out at the count of two following a flying double knee. The Australian fought back with a submission attempt but quickly found herself reversed into the Bank Statement. It looked like certain victory for Raw until LaRae and Shirai returned to the ring, interfering in support of Team NXT and giving Ripley the opportunity to brutalize Sasha Banks with her Riptide Pumphandle Slam. Ladies and gentlemen, Rhea Ripley has arrived.