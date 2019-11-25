10 Most Shocking Moments from Survivor Series 2019

Keith Lee Dents the Shield
The traditional men’s Survivor Series elimination match between Raw (Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet), SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shorty G, Mustafa Ali) and NXT (Walter, Damien Priest, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle) served to show, much like in the women’s match earlier in the night, that WWE has compiled an incredibly rich depth of pro wrestling talent. Having each brand go to war has freshened up the company’s output and given many stars a chance to become superstars.
Action between Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa had the crowd’s attention, but an unexpected elimination of the Viper by Matt Riddle had those same fans on the edge of their seats. Further snap eliminations followed, but whilst many of those left were bigger guys, that didn’t stop Ricochet from making an impact, that is until he was removed by King Corbin, who soon cost Team SmackDown a participant when he got in Ali’s face, which gave Raw’s Seth Rollins a chance to put Ali away.
With power going to his head, Corbin then clashed with partner Roman Reigns, but this time the King of the Ring’s bullying behaviour earned himself an elimination from Ciampa, albeit courtesy of "The Big Dog."
Raw and SmackDown formed a temporary pact as the match drew closer to a finish, with the two remaining Shield members attempting to level Ciampa with a powerbomb through the announcers table, but Keith Lee made an impressive save. Ciampa was eventually knocked off by Roman Reigns, leaving one man from each brand to go at it.
Still seen as a relative newcomer, NXT’s Keith Lee certainly didn’t fly to Chicago for third place, and showed flashes of brilliance at Survivor Series, reversing a curb stomp and, surprisingly, eliminating Rollins. Of course, taking out two Shield members in one night would be a step too far, but for a second, it looked entirely possible, until Roman Reigns speared Team SmackDown to victory. Hats off to Keith Lee for breaking down the Shield, but this yard still belongs to the Big Dog.