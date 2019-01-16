jessicaarevalo / Michelle Lewin / Instagram

9 Eye-popping 10-Year Challenge Transformations

Thank dedication at the gym for these decade-long transformations.

If you have Instagram, your feed has probably been flooded with a bunch of 10-year transformation pics of friends and family comparing their body now with photos from a decade ago. This challenge has proved itself as a true testament to what serious dedication in the gym, or a simple lifestyle change can do for anyone.

Naturally, we decided to roundup some of our favorite 10-Year Challenge pics from some popular fitness influencers to motivate you today, tomorrow, and well into your fitness future. 

1. Michelle Lewin

It’s hard to believe that the almighty Michelle Lewin didn’t come out of the womb with six-pack abs, but even she had to start somewhere on her fitness journey. Now, it's 10 years later, and she’s one of the most recognizable faces in the fitness industry.

2. Nicole Wilkins

This bodybuilding legend transformed herself from a gymnast to one of the faces of women’s bodybuilding. Wilkins has broken several records, including becoming the youngest winner of the Olympia Figure competition at just 25 years old.

3. Breon M. Ansley

Believe it or not, the bodybuilding world was almost deprived of Breon M. Ansley. He was originally a football player who sustained an injury and left the field behind. Since then, he has shifted his focus to bodybuilding. Ansley has already won the Mr. Olympia Classic twice.

4. Celeste Bonin

Celeste Bonin is a woman of many talents. Not only has she competed inside the WWE ring, but she has also participated in a few bodybuilding competitions as well.

myaspenrae / Instagram
5. Aspen Rae

Today, Aspen Rae is a fitness icon, but her beginnings were fairly ordinary; she started out in track during high school and college. Fast forward 10 years later, and she has one of the strongest bodies on Instagram. 

6. Juan 'Diesel' Morel

This IFBB pro was actually pretty jacked 10 years ago, but now he’s an absolute mass monster, who has grown quite a strong following within the bodybuilding community.

7. Alexa Bliss

Lexi Kaufman may be cemented herself into the WWE world as "Alexa Bliss," but her first love was far from the ring: cheerleading. She has competed in every division possible and believes it has helped physically prepare her for the ring.

8. Jessica Arevalo

If you’re looking for a trainer who can take your body to another level, Jessica Arevalo is it. In addition to being a trainer, she also has dozens of bodybuilding competitions under her belt .

9. Shawn Rhoden

Champions aren’t born, they’re built. Shawn Rhoden was on the grind for several years, and then in 2018 he finally placed first at Mr. Olympia. 

