9 Eye-popping 10-Year Challenge Transformations

If you have Instagram, your feed has probably been flooded with a bunch of 10-year transformation pics of friends and family comparing their body now with photos from a decade ago. This challenge has proved itself as a true testament to what serious dedication in the gym, or a simple lifestyle change can do for anyone.

Naturally, we decided to roundup some of our favorite 10-Year Challenge pics from some popular fitness influencers to motivate you today, tomorrow, and well into your fitness future.