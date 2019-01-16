jessicaarevalo / Michelle Lewin / Instagram
News
9 Eye-popping 10-Year Challenge Transformations
Thank dedication at the gym for these decade-long transformations.
If you have Instagram, your feed has probably been flooded with a bunch of 10-year transformation pics of friends and family comparing their body now with photos from a decade ago. This challenge has proved itself as a true testament to what serious dedication in the gym, or a simple lifestyle change can do for anyone.
Naturally, we decided to roundup some of our favorite 10-Year Challenge pics from some popular fitness influencers to motivate you today, tomorrow, and well into your fitness future.
