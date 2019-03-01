Arnold Classic 2019: Bodybuilders Reveal Their Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger's influence on the bodybuilding world doesn't just begin and end with his posing routine on the stage; the Austrian Oak's blockbuster filmography is also a favorite within the community. And when we asked the bodybuilders at the 2019 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio for their favorite Schwarzenegger movie, it proved to be the most difficult question of the night.

See, it's not easy to pick Arnold's best. Do you go the sword-and-sorcery route with Conan, or do you go a bit more sci-fi with the Terminator movies and Predator? What about something more offbeat, like The Sixth Day (which we definitely overheard from one competitor) or The Running Man? There's a lot to consider, and you definitely don't want to say the wrong thing and have the world think you love Last Action Hero.

Here's what nine of the most high-profile bodybuilders in the sport chose as their favorite Arnold movie—plus, we also asked them to recall their favorite personal moment from past Arnold Classics.