Arnold Classic 2019: Bodybuilders Reveal Their Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie

Not many Kindergarten Cop fans in the group, but they've got good taste otherwise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's influence on the bodybuilding world doesn't just begin and end with his posing routine on the stage; the Austrian Oak's blockbuster filmography is also a favorite within the community. And when we asked the bodybuilders at the 2019 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio for their favorite Schwarzenegger movie, it proved to be the most difficult question of the night.

See, it's not easy to pick Arnold's best. Do you go the sword-and-sorcery route with Conan, or do you go a bit more sci-fi with the Terminator movies and Predator? What about something more offbeat, like The Sixth Day (which we definitely overheard from one competitor) or The Running Man? There's a lot to consider, and you definitely don't want to say the wrong thing and have the world think you love Last Action Hero.

Here's what nine of the most high-profile bodybuilders in the sport chose as their favorite Arnold movie—plus, we also asked them to recall their favorite personal moment from past Arnold Classics.

Shawn Rhoden, 2018 Mr. Olympia

Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie: “It’s between Conan and Terminator.”

Favorite Arnold Classic Memory: “Winning the Arnold Classic in Spain, and Arnold handing me the trophy.”

Cydney Gillon, 2X Ms. Figure Olympia

Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie: “There’s a new one that came out. Sabotage! That’s it!”

Favorite Arnold Classic Memory: “The buffet in the back—those cookies! I pack up early and put the cookies and the burgers in my Tupperware. Two years ago, we would share the buffet with the open bodybuilders and they’d eat it all before we go there, so I learned my lesson.”

Roelly Winklaar, 2018 Arnold Classic Australia Champ

Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie: “I’ll be back!”

Favorite Arnold Classic Memory: “When, in 2009, Arnold himself handed me my pro card.”

Akim Williams, 2nd Place 2018 Toronto Pro

Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie:Terminator and Predator.”

Josh Lenartowicz, Top 10 Finish 2016, 2017 Mr. Olympia

Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie: “Oh, that’s a hard one. Terminator 2 has to be it with me. I would watch that with the whole family.”

Favorite Arnold Classic Memory: “Having Arnold Schwarzenegger on stage during my first Arnold and shaking his hand.”

Steve Kuclo, 2014 Arnold Classic South America Champ

Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie:Terminator 2, man! I’ve seen that over and over and over. That was the first Arnold movie I saw where I was like, ‘This dude is badass.'”

Favorite Arnold Classic Memory: “I’ve been coming here since I was 14 or 15. I won the Arnold Brazil, which will probably always be my favorite memory, but being on this stage, in Ohio, last year, was an epic memory.”

Victor Martinez, 2007 Arnold Classic Champ

Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie:Conan. It was such a good story; he had his friends in the movie, and it was the first time seeing a bodybuilder other than Lou Ferrigno on TV. He looked like a god. Plus, who doesn’t love anything with swords? Maybe I should do a workout video with a sword fight at the end.”

Favorite Arnold Classic Memory: “Backstage, Arnold was calling my name and I’'m looking at him like, ‘Me?’ He said, 'Victor, I’ve been calling you...I want you to take a picture with my son.' It was cool as hell, man. I remember that like it was yesterday.”

Brandon Curry, 2017 Arnold Classic Australia Champ

Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie: “The first that comes to mind is Conan the Barbarian, and Terminator.”

Favorite Arnold Classic Memory: “I think I’ll know this Saturday.”

Janet Layug, 2015 Arnold Classic Australia Bikini Champ

Favorite Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie:The Terminator and Conan are always good. He’s such a classic, and his new movies are funny.”

Favorite Arnold Classic Memory: “2014 was my pro debut, and I had to step on this prestigious stage with all of these top women. The pressure was intense. It was a huge deal for me to start my career at that point. There are also a lot of different sports at the Arnold and my daughter was big into tennis, so we took a few moments to play some on the courts they had. That was a nice break away from the hustle and bustle.”

