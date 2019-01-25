Courtesy of Weider Health & Fitness
News
The Best Mr. Olympia Rivalries of All Time
There have been many bodybuilding rivalries throughout the sport's history, but these fiery Mr. Olympia standoffs take the cake.
Rivalries drive sports—and bodybuilding is no exception. And nowhere do the rivalries in the IFBB Professional League become more apparent, and more important, than on the greatest bodybuilding stage in the world: the Mr. Olympia.
Our editors compared notes with bodybuilding writer and historian, Peter McGough, to compile the following list of the 10 greatest Olympia rivalries. Let the battles begin!
1 of 10
Courtesy of Weider Health & Fitness
2 of 10
Robert Reiff; Courtesy of Weider Health & Fitness
3 of 10
Bill Comstock
4 of 10
Courtesy of Weider Health & Fitness
5 of 10
Jack Mitchell / Getty; jasonellisfitnessphotography.com
6 of 10
Kevin Horton; Ralph Dehaan
7 of 10
Courtesy of Weider Health & Fitness
8 of 10
Bill Comstock
9 of 10
Courtesy of Weider Health & Fitness
10 of 10
Kevin Horton