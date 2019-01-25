Courtesy of Weider Health & Fitness

The Best Mr. Olympia Rivalries of All Time

There have been many bodybuilding rivalries throughout the sport's history, but these fiery Mr. Olympia standoffs take the cake.

Rivalries drive sports—and bodybuilding is no exception. And nowhere do the rivalries in the IFBB Professional League become more apparent, and more important, than on the greatest bodybuilding stage in the world: the Mr. Olympia.

Our editors compared notes with bodybuilding writer and historian, Peter McGough, to compile the following list of the 10 greatest Olympia rivalries. Let the battles begin!

10. Lee Haney vs. Lee Labrada

The two “Lees” found themselves battling for the Olympia title in 1989 and 1990. As every bodybuilding fan knows, Lee Haney won both times, but his 1990 win was hotly disputed, as Lee Labrada was in the lead after pre-judging. Although Haney is without a doubt, one of the very best bodybuilders of all time, many believe that it was Lee Labrada who should have walked away victorious at the 1990 Mr. Olympia.

9. Ronnie Coleman vs. Flex Wheeler

In 1998, six-time Mr. O winner Dorian Yates vacated the title, and Flex Wheeler, who was considered to be one of the most complete bodybuilders to ever compete, was expected to become the next Mr. Olympia. Little did he know, that an outsider by the name of Ronnie Coleman would come in and snag it out from under him. Adding more flame to the fire, the following year, Wheeler was convinced that he had finally won—and nearly walked off stage after being announced. Yet again, he was in second place.

8. Jay Cutler vs. Phil Heath

The mentor/pupil relationship gave a different dimension to the Cutler-Heath rivalry. Although they did their battles on stage—with Heath coming in second to four-time Mr. O Jay Cutler in 2010 and then surpassing him to earn his first of seven Mr. Olympia titles in 2011—these two were great friends off the stage. For those watching closely at the time, it looked obvious that Jay knew Phil would beat him one day, and when that day finally came, is was perhaps the most gracious passing of the torch that the Olympia stage has ever seen.

7. Frank Zane vs. Franco Columbu

Three-time Mr. O Frank Zane and two-time Mr. O Franco Columbu clashed four times on the Mr. Olympia stage. Columbu finishing higher than Zane three times (1974-1976). They somehow avoided ever facing each other again, even as Zane won the next three Olympias and Columbu returned in 1981 to (controversially) earn his second Sandow. Still, their feud has simmered and sometimes boiled ever since. In recent years, Zane denigrated Columbu’s physique, while he boasted about beating Zane “10 or 20 times.” 

6. Frank Zane vs. Robby Robinson

Although Robby Robinson never won a Sandow, he came close when he was the runner up to three-time Mr. Olympia Frank Zane twice, in 1977 and '78. The two were as opposite as night and day, and there was a lot of conjecture that the IFBB Professional League was interested in pushing the clean cut look of Frank Zane against that of “rebel” Robbie Robinson.

5. Dorian Yates vs. Shawn Ray

The mid-1990s rivalry between six-time Mr. Olympia Dorian Yates and Shawn Ray was alive both on stage and off. The two had words on more than one occasion but have since settled the score. In 2018, Shawn Ray even released a video praising Dorian Yates, thanking him for pushing him to be a better bodybuilder, and stating that they are now friends.

4. Lee Haney vs. Rich Gaspari

Rich Gaspari was runner up to eight-time Mr. Olympia Lee Haney an impressive three times (1986-88). Although the judges brought it down to a decision between these two three times, their physiques represented the extremes of the bodybuilding spectrum—Lee’s aesthetics vs. Rich’s freakish conditioning and vascularity.

3. Phil Heath vs. Kai Greene

The rivalry between seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath and three-time runner up Kai Greene was almost as fierce personally as it was physically on stage. The two battled for first and second place in 2012, 2013, and one final time in 2014, where the two got into a heated verbal argument at the press conference and almost came to blows on the Orleans Arena stage. Head judge Steve Weinberger’s voice boomed through the microphone in disapproval, and stage expediters had to separate the two, moving other athletes between Heath and Green so the competition could continue.

2. Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Sergio Oliva

Arnold Schwarzenegger first met three-time O champ Sergio Oliva (1967-69) at the 1969 Mr. Olympia. The two came face to face again in 1970, but this time the young Austrian came out on top. They faced off for the third and final time in 1972 when Arnold edged out Sergio with a controversial win, which prompted Oliva to stay out of the IFBB Professional League for 12 years. Schwarzenegger went on to earn a total of seven Mr. Olympia titles and become the most popular figure in bodybuilding history.

1. Ronnie Coleman vs. Jay Cutler

The number one Olympia rivalry comes down to eight-time Mr. O Ronnie Coleman, and four-time Mr. O Jay Cutler. Why? These two massive phenoms filled the top two Olympia places more than any other duo on or off our list at a remarkable five times (2000-2001, 2004-2006), respectively. 

