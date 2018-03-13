Celebrity Trainer Don Saladino Talks Butt Sculpting on 'Today'

Becoming a celebrity trainer isn't just about having a smart Instagram game and a great set of pecs. You'll also need to help everyday people create the bodies they want.

And sometimes, that means going on live TV and explaining how to enhance the shape of your butt.

That was the task facing Don Saladino, the March 2018 Muscle & Fitness cover guy and trainer to the stars, when he appeared on NBC's Today show on Tuesday morning. Saladino—who has trained celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Scarlett Johansson—joined Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb for a segment documenting the four most common "bum shapes" (who knew?!) and the exercises one might do to achieve them. (Kotb, for one, needed a refresher on the Romanian deadlift.)

In a separate segment, Saladino joined former Bachelor star Bob Guiney, as well as comedians Tony Rock and Chuck Nice, for a "Guys Tell All" panel on whether men and women can just be friends. (Nice's opinion: “As long as one of them is ugly!”)

All in a morning's work for the celeb trainer.