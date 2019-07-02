Conor McGregor, Jason Statham, and John Mayer Participate in the Viral Bottle Cap Challenge

If you were looking for celebrity bottle-kicking content, we’ve got good news for you. Fast & Furious star Jason Statham and your mom’s favorite singer in 2009, John Mayer, both posted videos of them spin-kicking the caps off bottles as part of the viral #bottlecapchallenge.

You can check out their videos below.

The challenge began with 2014 World Champion Taekwondo martial artist Farabi Davletchin, aka Master Fa, posting a video of himself kicking a cap off a water bottle. He then challenged Statham, along with Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jackie Chan, and Conor McGregor to do the same.

So far, only Statham and McGregor have risen to the initial challenge, with McGregor taking it as an opportunity to promote his Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand.

Other celebrities that have participated include musician Diplo and MMA star Max Holloway. Below we've highlighted more athletes and celebrities who have kicked the cap. Which celebrities would you like to see take part in the bottle cap challenge next?