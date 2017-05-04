Dave Bautista’s 13 Most Shredded Instagram Workout Moments

Dave Bautista is one out-of-this-world shredded dude.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II actor and former Muscle & Fitness cover star has successfully made the transition from WWE to Hollywood—sound like someone we know? Cough, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, cough—and he’s not looking back.

Bautista has shown some real talent on screen while playing both heroes and villains—his Spectre baddie was one of our 25 most physically dominating movie bad guys of all time—but his role as Drax in Guardians has really put him in the spotlight. Bautista showed off his comedy skills as the alien warrior who takes all things seriously—even sarcasm—and he’s made a perfect foil for Chris Pratt, who plays team leader Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord.

But no matter what Bautista does on-screen it won’t take away this fact: He’s as jacked as anyone in Hollywood and enjoys showing it off on social media.

Here are Bautista’s most shredded moments from Instagram: