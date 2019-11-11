Dwayne Johnson's New UA x Project Rock Collection Honors Veterans

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Under Armour just launched the latest Project Rock collection, and the timing couldn't be better. November is National Veterans and Military Families Month, and this latest collection works with the UA Freedom initiative to celebrate and honor the brave men and women dedicated to protecting us and our country.

The Project Rock x UA Freedom collection will help support Fisher House, a foundation that builds comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay for free while a loved one is in the hospital. The homes are located at military and VA medical centers worldwide, and they help ensure that veterans and their families are supported in times of need, wherever and whenever they might be.

“I’m grateful that our Project Rock collection can benefit, in some small way, the selfless men and women of our armed services who represent our country with such honor," Johnson said. He also took to Instagram to share a video featuring Project Rock Global Ambassador Lindsey Vonn.

A new suite of product for men and women featuring hoodies, sweatpants, shirts and a brand new red, white and blue colorway of the PR2 training footwear is now available on UA.com, in U.S. UA Brand Houses, and will be sold through DICK’S Sporting Goods retail channels.