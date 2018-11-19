Every 'Rocky' Movie, Ranked

3. Creed

Release Date: Nov. 19, 2015

The Movie: So apparently the former heavyweight champ wasn’t the most faithful husband, because this movie opens us with Creed’s illegitimate child being taken in by his wife. Despite his son, Adonis, not having to fight for a living, he has his father’s blood rushing through him and is naturally inclined to the boxing ring. Creed purses Rocky as his trainer, pestering him until he ultimately agrees. Creed wins his first bout with Rocky in his corner and books a fight with the current champion, who is desperate for one last bout before going to prison. Creed losses the intense fight by decision, but has earned the attention and respect of the boxing world.

The Verdict: If this movie was being ranked with other boxing movies of its time it would be placed higher, but due to the greatness of the films ahead of it, being third is actually an accomplishment. Creed infused the franchise with new life and really showcased Stallone’s acting chops in a completely new way. Jordan completely stepped up as the new leading man of the franchise, and his Adonis has a razor-sharp edge that Rocky didn’t. In addition to the boxing match, Rocky is also fighting for his life, which adds a gratifying emotional layer to the film as a whole.