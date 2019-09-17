Get the October 2019 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

The October 2019 issue of Muscle & Fitness has all the workout and nutrition tips you need to start your winter bulk.

WWE Superstars and real-life lovers Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have had quite the year — Rollins has twice captured the WWE Universal Championship, while Lynch won both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania (the first Show of Shows headlined by a women’s match).

Oh, and they got engaged. Our sprawling cover story examines their respective strengths in the gym, how they became the stars they are today, and their grueling CrossFit routines. You’ll also get a sneak peek into how they interact as a couple.

We also talk with IPF World Champ Amanda Lawrence about crushing world records and ignoring online trolls; tough guy and radio host Jason Ellis about MMA; Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis about his longevity on the gridiron; Spartan Race pro Faye Stenning about why she gave up her corporate job to run obstacle courses for a living; and a lot more.

If you’re looking to punish yourself in the gym, we feature a workout designed by John Meadows, aka Mountain Dog, that’ll have you reaching for the nearest ice pack upon completion (if you manage to finish it, that is).

In our Eat section, find out if veggie-based pastas are worth the hype and whether you need to follow Tom Brady's insane diet. As always, we also feature plenty of delicious recipes that’ll keep you full and energized.

And since Muscle & Fitness includes FLEX, you’ll also get the latest bodybuilding news, as well as even more workout and nutrition tips. We take a look at some of the strongest bodybuilders of all time, like Ronnie Coleman, who regularly leg pressed a ton (literally) for 10 reps.

IFBB Pro League legend Shawn Ray also shows you how you can monetize your muscles, and newly crowned Classic Physique Olympia champ Chris Bumstead offers tips on how to tighten your core.

Whatever your goals are, we’ve got all the tips and tricks you need right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.