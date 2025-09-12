Many athletes can recall the first time they played a sport or did a workout and fell in love with it. That includes runners and the first time they felt that “runner’s high.”

Hip-hop star and podcaster N.O.R.E. recalled his first run for two reasons. First, he made the snap decision to start and wasted no time acting on it.

“I looked at myself in the mirror and didn’t like what I saw,” he recalled. “Most people see themselves and say that they are going to start on Monday or Tuesday. I told myself to start right now.”

The other reason was that he did in Timberland’s. He didn’t even give himself a chance to go find sneakers or running shoes. He was moving from one house to another in the same community, and he ran from one to the other and back. By the time he was finished, he ran five miles total – not bad for a first timer.

“I just didn’t care what I had on. I didn’t want no excuses,” he said. That would be the first of many runs for him, but he has since moved on from the boots.

“I’ve never jogged in Timberland’s again.”

A New Passion Was Ignited

N.O.R.E. never ran in boots again, but he has done plenty of running since. What started as a simple self-challenge has become a new way of life, but it felt so natural to him that he felt he may have done it in a past life.

“It almost felt like muscle memory to me, but I had no record of it. It felt like something I was already used to.”

N.O.R.E. first achieved fame as one half of Capone-N-Noreaga before achieving even more success as a solo artist. Some of his hits include “Banned from TV,” “Nothin’”, “Oye Mi Canto,”, and “Mas Maiz.“ Those who follow him now associate him as much for running as they do his greatness behind the mic, and he loves it.

Since that first run, he has entered 5K and 10K races, half-marathons, and even has put on his own Juicy 5K event in Hollywood Beach, FL. He spoke proudly of being a part of the running community, even if some people may not understand it.

N.O.R.E. explained, “I used to laugh at run clubs because I didn’t know why you needed to run with someone else. Now I understand that people that go with others are probably the strongest runners in the world. There is a euphoria that comes with making progress.”

He acknowledged the power of being to run solo as well, but the community and having people run with him is special for him. He compared it to people training together in the gym and hyping each other up for the next big set.

“You don’t understand it unless you are in that circle. It’s the same thing with running. Even when we see others running, we tell them ‘thank you for running.’”

He now has his sights set on running in the New York City Marathon, which is one of the world’s biggest races. That race was enticing to N.O.R.E. for two reasons. First, it is in his hometown, and second, you don’t simply sign up and enter. You have to earn your way onto the running roster.

“You have to do nine races and volunteer in one in one year, which makes it hard to get into.”

His training has been the most intense it has ever been, including boxing, strength and conditioning work, and even more running. As hard as the training is, he heard that the euphoria that comes with finishing will be worth it.

“I have heard there is nothing like it.”

Spreading a Wealth of Wellness

As he did during his rise to the top of the rap charts and as one half of the Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. committed himself to learning more and getting better about health and wellness, including diving into biohacking, nutrition, and life extension. He feels the more he learns about this space, the better he can be for himself, his profession, and those around him.

Dan Solomon, the president of the iconic Mr. Olympia has noticed the hard work, “NORE’s one of many entertainment industry crossovers who are using their influence to inspire fans in a whole new way. Much like hop-hop, the fitness lifestyle is a movement. It’s all about encouraging others and spreading the word of strength and fitness.”

The music industry icon wants to share what he has learned with others, which is why he hosted his first wellness retreat in Orlando, FL. N.O.R.E. said this may be a first in hip-hop, and he is excited to make that kind of history.

“This is something I am really proud of,” N.O.R.E. said. “We have a pull-up station, boxing, a hyperbaric chamber, leg compression sleeves, a chef cooking for us, and even more than that.”

Even though fitness is a part of hip-hop culture already, his ultimate goal is to make running and wellness even bigger and better in his own way by doing more events with doctors, biohackers, and other experts so those attending can take their own health seriously going forward.

Go Run

Whether you join N.O.R.E. at one of his retreats, in a race, or simply if you happen to see him run somewhere, he hopes that the joy and benefits that come with running will be worth you giving it a shot because it may be a challenging way to get in shape, but it is the easiest pursuit of personal excellence you can take up.

“No matter where you are in life, we can all run. This is one good habit you can do anywhere.”

You can follow N.O.R.E. on Instagram.