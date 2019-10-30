Pat Sullivan/AP/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

JJ Watt's Torn Pec: How Much Rehab is Needed?

Here’s the prognosis for such injuries — and the takeaway for anyone who loves to bench press or sack quarterbacks.

NFL defensive stalwart J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans sent out a simple, yet resounding tweet after suffering a season-ending left-pec tear during his team’s 27-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders this past Sunday. “This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal.” He's not wrong. 

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had just tackled Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup. Watt appeared OK when he got up, but moments later began showing discomfort in his shoulder. The All-Pro defensive end went to the sideline medical tent for observation, and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

By Monday, Watt was placed on the team’s Injured Reserve list—his third season-ending injury in four seasons—with surgery scheduled and an expected four-month rehab waiting for him. For Watt, his teammates, and Texans fans everywhere, it was brutal news once again.

Board-certified chiropractic sports physician Dr. Rolland Nemirovsky of Manhattan Sports Therapy breaks down how Watt’s torn pec may have occurred during this play, what it takes to treat a tear, and why bodybuilders, powerlifters, and all athletes need to be wary of suffering a similar fate.

 


WHAT EXACTLY IS A ‘PEC TEAR’?

Your chest is mostly made up of two fan-shaped muscles that stretch from the center of your breastbone and attach to the humerus, or arm bone, near your shoulder, via a tendon. That arm-bone tendon can tear partially—or completely—under intensive pressure or after a sudden, sharp movement. (That the tendon attaches near the shoulder is why Watt first reached for that area when it occurred.)

And yes, a pec tear can happen even in a moment that seems otherwise innocuous, Nemirovsky points out, as was the case with Watt’s tackle.

“Without having any prior knowledge of any pre-existing condition he may have, we have to assume that when J.J. wrapped his arm around the Raiders running back, his pectoral muscle must have been stretched with enough force to cause the tear,” he says.

HOW SERIOUS AN INJURY IS IT FOR A PRO ATHLETE?

“Considering he’s getting it surgically repaired this week, we can assume Watt had a significant tear,” Nemirovsky says. “His mobility would be significantly reduced due to lack of muscle function, and he would feel pain due to inflammation and swelling caused by the tear. Although it seemed that he didn’t immediately feel much pain, I’m sure it got progressively worse as the inflammation set in.”

DO ALL PEC TEARS REQUIRE SURGERY TO PROPERLY HEAL?

In a word, no. “Most low-grade tears can heal with proper physical therapy,” Nemirovsky says. “Watt probably suffered a full tear, though, requiring immediate repair, similar to what happened with Kevin Durant’s ruptured Achilles tendon during the NBA Finals last season.”

IS THIS SIMILAR TO THE TYPE OF PEC TEAR THAT CAN HAPPEN DURING A BENCH PRESS?

Powerlifters like Mark Bell and Scot Mendelson know all too well what Watt is going through right now, having both suffered significant pec tears—but theirs didn’t happen on the field, it occurred under hundreds of pounds on the bench.

“Any time you lift big and repeat over time, it can cause macro damage to the muscle tissue,” Nemirovsky says. “Whether a partial tear or full tear, either case will require shutting down the lifting until the tissue has time to heal properly—otherwise, under heavy load, it can tear again more easily if not fully healed.”

WHAT WOULD A TYPICAL REHAB LOOK LIKE?

Post-surgical care, according to Nemirovsky, consists of restoring a pain-free range of motion, followed with band work to help repair and strengthen the damaged muscle tissue. And though Nemirovsky doesn’t treat Watt, he has an idea of how much time he'll miss. “Ultimately, you’ll increase the load as the muscle and the tendon fibers heal and mature,” he says. “It’ll take a minimum of six to eight months before Watt can return to full unrestricted play.”

While there’s no surefire protection from a pec tear if you’re training hard in the gym or playing in your chosen sport, you can take precautions to lessen the chances — the keys are allowing your body to recover fully after workouts and games, working on your upper-body flexibility regularly, staying hydrated, and listening to your body for signs it’s time to back off.

“The old adage, ‘no pain, no gain’ doesn’t apply here,” Nemirovsky says. “In terms of technique, proper form is of the utmost importance when going big on benching.” For a review on that, check out our benching guide.

