JJ Watt's Torn Pec: How Much Rehab is Needed?

NFL defensive stalwart J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans sent out a simple, yet resounding tweet after suffering a season-ending left-pec tear during his team’s 27-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders this past Sunday. “This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal.” He's not wrong.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had just tackled Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup. Watt appeared OK when he got up, but moments later began showing discomfort in his shoulder. The All-Pro defensive end went to the sideline medical tent for observation, and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

By Monday, Watt was placed on the team’s Injured Reserve list—his third season-ending injury in four seasons—with surgery scheduled and an expected four-month rehab waiting for him. For Watt, his teammates, and Texans fans everywhere, it was brutal news once again.

Board-certified chiropractic sports physician Dr. Rolland Nemirovsky of Manhattan Sports Therapy breaks down how Watt’s torn pec may have occurred during this play, what it takes to treat a tear, and why bodybuilders, powerlifters, and all athletes need to be wary of suffering a similar fate.