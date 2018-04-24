John Cena Celebrates His 41st Birthday With 500-Pound Deadlifts

John Cena celebrated his 41st birthday exactly how you'd expect him to: He's lifting very heavy weights in the gym.
Cena, the cover star of the May issue of M&F's sibling publication Men's Journal, posted this set of impressive deadlifts on Twitter:
41 years old. 500lbs x3 “clean grip” deadlift. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp #RAW pic.twitter.com/U9b4q1KioI
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 24, 2018
Not only that, but he topped it off with a little 160kg (352lb) power clean. Not bad for an
old man in the prime of his life.
41 years old. 160kg. NEVER let age define effort. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp #RAW pic.twitter.com/jhXOQTnxxk
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2018