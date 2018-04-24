News

John Cena Celebrates His 41st Birthday With 500-Pound Deadlifts

The movie star and WWE legend is fueled by mantras like "earn the day" and "never give up."

John Cena
John Cena celebrated his 41st birthday exactly how you'd expect him to: He's lifting very heavy weights in the gym.

Cena, the cover star of the May issue of M&F's sibling publication Men's Journal, posted this set of impressive deadlifts on Twitter:


Not only that, but he topped it off with a little 160kg (352lb) power clean. Not bad for an old man in the prime of his life.


