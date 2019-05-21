Chris Nicoll
News
Keone Pearson - Classic Physique - 2019 New York Pro
Keone Pearson's big win at the 2019 New York Pro earned him a spot on stage at the 2019 Olympia.
Keone Pearson only began his bodybuilding career in 2016, but quickly earned his professional status in the Classic Physique division when he was just 22. His first-place finish at the 2019 New York Pro means he's qualified to compete at the 2019 Olympia, and we can't wait to see how he stacks up against the best of the best.
Get the rest of the 2019 New York Pro final results here.
