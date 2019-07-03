Shawn Rhoden Just Posted a Physique Update, and Wow

Just two months ago, reigning Mr. O Shawn Rhoden was making headlines in the bodybuilding world for looking, shall we say, a little hefty at the Pittsburgh Pro. His guest posing appearance disappointed fans and fellow bodybuilders, and he apologized for the out-of-shape showing in a lengthy Instagram caption.

Some questioned Flexatron’s ability to get into Olympia shape again, but plenty of pro bodybuilders—and Rhoden himself—insisted that he knows what he’s doing. After all, he's been a pro for years and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the sport's history when he dethroned seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath.

In his most recent physique update 11 weeks out from the Olympia, Rhoden showed off some cuts that were a huge improvement from when he took the stage back in May at the Pittsburgh Pro.

Rhoden has already made a serious transformation over the past two months, and he still has just shy of three months to go before he takes the stage in Las Vegas to defend his Olympia title. He got tons of support from fans in the comments on his post, and even fellow IFBB Professional League athletes Chase Savoie and Kamal Elgargni offered some words of support.

This most recent post is even an improvement from an update he posted on June 19.

Flexatron is clearly back in action, and he seems on track to prove that even pro bodybuilders can enjoy the offseason but still look photoshopped on stage when the time comes. If his Instagram is any indication, Rhoden is working harder than ever to build and sculpt an Olympia-ready physique.