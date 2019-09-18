Sweat Trainer Kelsey Wells, CrossFit Superstar Mat Fraser Announced Among FIBO USA 2019 Talent

(MIAMI - Sep. 16, 2018 —) FIBO, the largest interactive fitness, health and wellness festival in the world, today announced SWEAT Trainer and PWR Workouts creator Kelsey Wells and four-time CrossFit Games champion Mat Fraser, among new additions to its FIBO USA 2019 lineup.

The event will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL) October 17-19, 2019.

Wells and Fraser will join a packed roster of noteworthy fitness, health and wellness brands and personalities showcasing the “Future of Fit” through heart pumping group fitness classes, enlightening talks and workshops, interactive technology demos, restorative recovery sessions, high intensity competitions and more during the three-day festival.

"I’m so excited to be heading down to the Sunshine State in October for FIBO USA,” said Kelsey Wells. “I can’t wait to bring my PWR workout session to the people of Miami and help them to unlock their inner strength!"

Wells is slated to take part in a Q&A on Friday, October 18 at 4 PM, as well as host a PWR Workout session and adjoining meet and greet on Saturday, October 19 at 9 AM. Fraser is scheduled to lead a workout at 10:15 AM on Saturday, October 19, and will take part in a Q&A afterwards at 11 AM.

Other new and noteworthy additions to FIBO’s programming include:

Other happenings at FIBO USA include the US debut of European functional fitness competition HYROX, Strongman Corporation’s America’s Strongest Man and Woman competitions, the Ultimate Freestyle Calisthenics Championships, the National Physique Committee (NPC) Ultimate Grand Prix, product and equipment demos from brands like Keiser, MyZone and Aktiv, and 100+ workouts from more names like Beachbody, POUND, Zumba, Les Mills, Soulbody, and Alignment Essentials.

The event will also feature continuing education, trainings and certifications accredited by ACE (American Council on Exercise), NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine), AFAA (Athletics and Fitness Association of America) and NSCA (National Strength and Conditioning Association).

Backed by 34-years of iconic global events across Germany, China and South Africa, FIBO USA invites fitness, health and wellness lovers to get up close and personal with the game-changing people, ideas and products transforming bodies and minds all over the world.

The FIBO FitPass (beginning at $40) unlocks unlimited access to daily workouts, workshops and lectures for fitness professionals and enthusiasts alike. Every FIBO ticket includes fitness demonstrations, celebrity meet and greets, competitions, and unique special events and activations.

To register and view a full schedule of events, visit: fibo-usa.com.

For sponsorship inquiries, contact Robert McFarland: rmcfarland@reedexpo.com. For media inquiries, contact Ally Schott: ally@befunbully.com.

About FIBO

FIBO is the world's largest fitness, health and wellness event. FIBO brings together industry professionals and enthusiasts to celebrate the people, products and trends shaping the industry's future. Learn more at fibo-usa.com.