TBT: Ronnie Coleman's Famous 800-Pound Squat

Eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman made history on the bodybuilding stage, but he's just as legendary for the heavy lifting he did to get stage-ready.

One of Coleman's most famous lifts was his 800-pound squat. The official footage of him knocking out two reps with relative ease has over 23 million views on YouTube, and it's worth watching if you've never seen Coleman in action. From the bending barbell to Coleman's signature "light weight, baby!" and "yeah buddy!" battle cries, it's tough not to feel like hitting the gym after watching.

Check out the video below to watch Coleman squat 800 pounds for the first time.