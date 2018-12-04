Watch Larry Wheels Bench Two 225-Pound Barbells for His Birthday

Insta-famous powerlifter and bodybuilder Larry "Wheels" Williams is known for his insane feats of strength, and one of his favorite moves to play with seems to be the bench press. Whether he's knocking out 25 reps of 405 or an astonishing 70 reps of 225, Wheels doesn't show any signs of slowing down. So it only makes sense that he decided to celebrate his 24th birthday on Monday with another wild bench variation: pressing one 225-pound barbell in each hand.

Wheels has benched 225 with one arm before, but his most recent method takes it to a new level—a level you should never attempt to reach at your own gym. Just look at the angles of those barbells.

Sure, he's wearing wrist wraps, elbow wraps, and has two spotters, but even with those precautions we don't suggest you try to replicate his double barbell bench.

And Wheels doesn't limit himself to powerlifting: in November, he shared a series of photos from his first national bodybuilding show, where he looked leaner than ever. Considering how heavy he trains on the regular, that's a feat reminiscent of Ronnie Coleman's bodybuilding style.

We're sure there's plenty more to come from this powerlifting phenom, and his Instagram account is definitely worth a follow. Find Wheels on Instagram at @larrywheels to keep up with his latest gym antics.