World's Strongest Man Martins Licis’ Most Impressive Instagram Posts

Strongman Martins Licis has been having a great year so far. The “King Dragon” started off by winning the inaugural Arnold Strongman USA event in Santa Monica back in January, with Arnold Schwarzenegger in attendance. He followed that up by taking silver at the 2019 Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus, Ohio (reigning champion Hafthor Bjornsson would finish in first).

Later on in the year, Licis traveled to Iceland to train with “The Mountain” in preparation for this year’s World’s Strongest Man competition. That effort and his past success would culminate in June when Licis bested Bjornsson to become the World’s Strongest Man.

Although he's been training under the tutelage of the great Odd Haugen, many people were shocked at Licis winning. If you were one of them, then you should have been following the 28-year-old on Instagram; then you would've known that him winning was definitely a possibility.

It isn’t just that Licis can move serious weight—he absolutely dominates it. And since you can’t be at the Training Hall Gym to see him in action, check out the action he's shared below.