6 Big Benching Tips From a World Record Holder

Julius Maddox knew that he was a bench press prodigy when he and his buddies, who were in a treatment facility for drugs and alcohol, loaded up the bar with all of the weight in their dingy basement gym and pressed.

“We were just joking around…and I moved it for reps and it just blew my mind,” Maddox says. The weight on the bar: 525 pounds.

Since then, Maddox has hired a coach and, with proper programming, has worked up to a world record raw (meaning only wearing a belt and wrist wraps) bench press of 739.6 pounds. Check out the record-breaking lift here:

Along the way, Maddox—who you can follow on Instagram at @irregular_strength—has become a bench press technician.

We asked the world’s baddest bench presser to walk us through the right way to set up on the bench, and to provide a few tips for hitting your best numbers. Whether you’re a newbie trying to crack 225 or a vet looking to add another 5 pounds to your already impressive max, you’ll benefit from Maddox’s advice.