The critically acclaimed Pumping Iron (1977) still holds up as one of the greatest ever films to cover the bodybuilding genre. And, almost 50 years on, the docudrama still holds up as a masterpiece for anyone who wants to make gym gains. One of the many moves that The Terminator star broke out while filming the passion project was the elevated bent over row. Here’s why you should be more like the Austrian Oak and incorporate Arnold Schwarzenegger’s elevated bent over rows in your routine.

The traditional bent over row is executed with a barbell, or dumbbells, and strengthens numerous areas of the back including the upper and lower back, lats, shoulders, biceps, and also adds grip strength. To execute, the individual will stand over the barbell (or dumbbells) with both feet under the weight. They will then bend over at the hip to grip the weight, lifting it up to around knee height. From there, the pull action requires moving the weight from the knee upwards towards the sternum before lowering the weight back to the knee and repeating.

Benefits of the Bent Over Barbell Row

This exercise is perfect for sculpting a V-shaped back because it gives you wings by building the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, trapezius and erector spinae, and when practiced with proper form, you will also improve posture and overall endurance in the back. Having a stronger back will also help you to make better progress by maintaining control of other lifts such as squats and deadlifts. Of course, a stronger back also reduces your risk of injury meaning that you can hang in the gym for hours, just like Arnold himself.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Elevated Bent Over Barbell Rows

There are many variations to bent over rows including the addition of horizontal resistance, using bands, or T-Bar rows where the barbell is placed and then lifted from between the legs. Arnold’s variation, posted to the Arnold Sports Instagram account, utilized an elevated position by standing on a wooden plank and unlike with the tradition row, the Commando star lifted the barbell from a starting position where the bottom of the weight plates were just underneath his feet. Schwarzenegger then raised the bar from that base, all the way towards his naval, and repeated. Doing it this way will require a greater stretch, and will put more load of the lats. Just remember to contract your muscles and the top of the lift.

Bent Over Barbell Row Guide and Tips

As with any back exercise, it is a good idea to warm-up before going into working sets. As seen in the video, Arnold is not working with a weight that could be considered heavy for him. After warming up, the working weight that you choose will depend on whether you want to build muscle or strength as a primary goal. For hypertrophy and muscle mass, go with 3-5 sets of 12 reps, building up the weight as you feel comfortable and working towards failure. You can also add time under tension by pausing for three seconds at the top of the lift. For strength, stay heavy, but reduce the reps and increase the sets. Make

sure that you are always maintaining proper form. Got it? Good! Now come with Arnold, if you want to lift!

