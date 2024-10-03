M&F first checked in with rock frontman Chris Daughtry back in 2013. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum rock artist was already deeply immersed in gym culture, proudly showcasing a chiseled physique after shedding his self-proclaimed “skinny fat” phase from a few years prior. At 33, he was in the best shape of his life, and his band, Daughtry, was gearing up to release their fourth studio album, “Baptized.” He was living the dream.

Eleven years on, Daughtry, now 44, still thrives as a musician and fitness enthusiast. The band has amassed seven studio albums, plus the six-track EP “Shock to the System (Part One)” released in September. In the past year, two songs—”Artificial” and “Pieces”—have reached No. 1 on the Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The band is currently rocking stages across the U.S. on tour with Breaking Benjamin and Staind. And there’s another achievement to celebrate: Chris Daughtry is in even better shape at 44.

Stay Motivated and Hold Yourself Accountable

How? Call it maturity. Call it the motivation that comes from knowing thousands of people will be watching you on stage, so you better look your best. Additionally, the risk of injury on stage adds another layer of motivation. Call it accountability.

“Obviously, I hope to inspire others,” says Daughtry. “Now that I’ve put that out there [on social media], it keeps me accountable for sure.”

Chris Daughtry Surrounds Himself With The Right People

Chris Daughtry’s Instagram feed is equal parts music and muscle. One post shows him deadlifting with a hex bar. In another, he’s training at Zoo Culture gym in Encino, California, with folks even more muscular than him—including biohacker and coach Fraser Bayley and real estate investor Austin Hancock.

His band photos further showcase his physique. His signature look on stage is a tank top or cut-off t-shirt, skinny cut jeans, half-sleeve tattoos, and a stainless steel chain. He’s hands down one of the fittest men in music right now.

How Chris Daughtry Keeps Training While Touring

This physique is the result of relentless dedication. Daughtry trains literally every day, “even if it’s for only 10 or 15 minutes,” he says, whether he’s at home in Nashville with his wife Deanna and their children, or on the road. “Especially on the road,” he emphasizes. “In arenas, I’ll run the stairs. I have a set of resistance bands that I carry everywhere with me. I always do something. There’s never a day where I can’t figure out some way to get in a workout and break a sweat. It’s amazing what you can do with body weight. I was doing handstand push-ups in my hotel room this morning. I can’t show up with flat shoulders. I get in a workout just to get blood in the muscles—push-ups, planks, explosive squats, whatever I can do.”

Keep a Legit Workout Ethic

M&F’s Director of Media Development, Frank Sepe, met Daughtry on social media, leading to a friendship through their shared love for fitness. When the band’s schedule allowed, they promised to connect for a workout in New York City. Sepe’s extensive background as a Master Trainer, former competitive bodybuilder, successful fitness model with hundreds of magazine covers, and the founder of Sepe Nutrition gives him a deep understanding of the fitness lifestyle. Having trained numerous athletes and celebrities, Sepe is particularly impressed by Daughtry’s unwavering commitment.

“Chris isn’t just some rockstar who goes in and hits biceps and nothing else to make sure he looks good in a t-shirt onstage,” says Sepe. “His training is legit, and he’s in amazing shape—not just for a musician or for his age, but by any standard.”

Last summer, when Daughtry was in New York, he met up with Sepe and M&F’s Chief Content Officer Zack Zeigler at The Strength Club for a high-volume upper-body-focused workout, with some sled pushes and tire flips for a full-body conditioning stimulus.

Sepe designed the workout on the fly, keeping the volume and intensity high to get Daughtry out of his comfort zone. “It started out like, ‘this is familiar,’” says the singer, “and then it got into dangerous territory. But I loved every minute of it.”

Be Pumped Up for the Gym and Stage

Daughtry’s training is clearly a key part of his identity, but it also serves a functional purpose. It helps him feel confident and energized while performing. There is no hesitation when asked whether he goes on stage pumped or unpumped. “Always pumped,” he says. “I’m doing push-ups. I’m doing the [resistance] bands—holding the bands, getting the blood in. I can’t be going out [on stage] looking flat and not vascular.”

There’s a simple reason why a 44-year-old Daughtry looks even leaner than his early-30s self: diet. With his travel schedule, it took him years to dial in his nutrition and avoid the pitfalls of booze, fast food, and late-night snacking that plague other musicians and artists with unorthodox work hours.

“I cut out all alcohol. I used to eat pizza and burgers frequently, and now it’s limited to about once a week,” he says. To make sure he always has healthy food on hand while on the road, Daughtry gets food delivered by the meal prep service MegaFit Meals. “I don’t ever have to guess. I have my lean protein, my fibrous vegetables, my starch, and I don’t have to think about it. It’s become clockwork for me. And honestly, this isn’t a shameless plug.”

Live With No Regrets

None of this happens by accident, and Daughtry isn’t some robot who jumps out of bed every morning, ready to train. He’s human. Sometimes he doesn’t feel like training, but he goes anyway. Not only is he motivated by feeling and looking his best—but he’s also driven by a fear of returning to his former lifestyle and a physique he wasn’t proud of.

“I have nightmares about going backward,” he says. “I used to have a lot of bad habits. I realized it had to be a lifestyle, not just a flash in the pan like, ‘I’m going to get in shape for this photo shoot.’ I’ve made it a permanent part of my life.