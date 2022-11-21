Former M&F cover models Frank Sepe and Don Saladino may be known for their “Sleeveless” workouts, but they are about much more than arm training. They push themselves hard on leg day too. As they do with their other workouts, Sepe and Saladino find ways to make lower body exercises more effective so you can reach your full potential. They shared one of those tips while squatting in a recent episode on the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel.

Sepe, Saladino, and training partner Maria Moda started the workout with classic barbell squats, but they performed their sets with their heels elevated. Saladino explained why he was a fan of this trick.

“I like the heel elevation. I think if you don’t have the ability to flex that ankle, your squat is going to struggle. I think a slight elevation is tremendous for squat mechanics,” said Saladino. Sepe agreed once he got under the bar for his first set.

“All the focus is on my quad, I love it,” he told Saladino and Moda. “You can get a little bit lower, take pressure off the lower back, and target specific areas of the quads.”Sepe went on to say that he found squatting with elevated heels was also easier on his knees.

All three trainers performed eight total sets before moving on to a circuit workout that target the rest of the lower body. You can see the full workout for yourself at the video above and by subscribing to the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel.

Tune in to the Muscle & Fitness Instagram page @muscleandfitness every Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET for new live episodes of Sleeveless with Sepe and Saladino.