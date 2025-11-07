November is recognized as National Military Fitness and Wellness Month, an initiative that was founded by M&F’s Senior Military Editor, the Honorable Rob Wilkins. The mission for this month is to increase awareness of the importance of fitness and wellness for all servicemembers, veterans, and their families and supporters.

Fitness has always been a priority for the United States Army, and they have doubled down on that with the creation of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F). H2F focuses on five pillars of readiness; physical, mental, nutrition, sleep, and spiritual. The program has been making strides on this front thanks to leaders such as Lieutenant General Johnny Davis and Command Sergeant Major Shade Munday, who are big advocates of its implementation and purpose.

Davis confirmed, “H2F has been a big component.”

The Gold Standard At Fort Knox

Both Davis and Munday not only speak about the importance of fitness, but they both have also lived up to their own lofty standards for the 30-plus years that each have served. Davis has been deployed to several locations around the world such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait, among other places. He has been honored with several awards along the way. In January 2025, he was named the first commanding general of the elevated U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

Munday has his own long list of assignments and accolades since he enlisted in May 1995, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and several others. He became the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky, on March 10, 2023.

Both Davis and Munday are currently stationed at Fort Knox, known for both the gold depository that is adjacent to the base as well as the home of Army recruiting for four decades. Every morning is a new opportunity to show up and be the example that others could and should follow, and that begins with early morning runs as well as regular PT. Being fit and ready has been the constant for both men, regardless of where they were stationed or what role they were playing at the time, and it still is today.

“It has been a journey of fitness,” Davis said. “Fitness is really the key to having the flexibility to do all the things you need and want to do in service.

Munday agreed and said, “It’s really about a lifestyle. I’m an avid runner and run 25-30 miles a week.”

Both Davis and Munday report that thanks to programs like H2F and the attention to the well-being of their soldiers, retention has been improving. They don’t believe that is a coincidence, either.

“The Army has done a lot to invest in H2F across the force and having soldiers with access to it,” Davis explained. “If you’re doing well in the units, then soldiers tend to stay. We are seeing some historically high retention rates.”

Be All You Can Be Means More and Better Recruits

Another key to their recent success with recruitment is returning to their classic “Be All You Can Be” campaign, which served the Army very well in previous years. Munday credited the slogan for reinvigorating the excitement of being a part of an elite fighting force.

“Everybody is wanting to be a part of a winning team. The whole lifestyle and mindset are really why young men and women are looking to join right now.” Davis added, “That brought a lot of awareness to what we do each and every single day. All the things like PT, ‘we own the night,’ things like that have really resonated.”

The emphasis on readiness and the return to familiar promotion have already been paying off. After years of struggle with recruitment, the tide has turned and has increased significantly. Munday reported that nearly 300 young people are signing up for service on a typical workday.

“That is like a small battalion that our recruiters are bringing in,” Davis said. “That number is going up.”

Young Americans are seeing the benefits and rewards that come with service, but Davis and Munday advise that preparing before Day 1 by running, focusing on pushups and pull-ups, and proper nutrition and recovery will be key as they enter the military.

Munday explained, “Fitness really is the cornerstone. You have to be disciplined and ready to get after it.”

A Call To Action For Veterans

Davis and Munday are both highly decorated and have served in a variety of roles over their respective careers. They are walking examples of what the Army represents, and they want their soldiers to be the same, including as they transition to life as veterans. Munday

explained that while they may no longer be wearing the nation’s cloth, they can still portray everything that is great and honorable from serving.

“The Army is an image,” he shared. “We want them to fit that image of what a warrior looks like, and that includes life outside of the Army.”

Munday and Davis also feel that veterans can continue to help the Army keep their momentum by sharing what service has done for them and help instill that wisdom into young people that they are around.

Munday said, “The veteran population are some of our best recruiters out there. Whatever they can share to the next generation carries over.”

Davis concluded by reminding veterans that regardless of how long it’s been since they were on active duty, they are still a part of the community and revered for it.

“Being a warrior and fit is our brand. That carries whenever you are in uniform or not.”

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.