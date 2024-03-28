Evan Carter had a crazy 2023 season. Major League’s Baseball’s No. 5 prospect was called up last September and made his name during the Texas Rangers run to their first World Series championship in franchise history.

Given how fast things moved for Carter, he didn’t have an opportunity to appreciate things in the moment as his focus quickly shifted from call up from excitement to helping the Rangers clinch a playoff berth in Game 161 and helping propel them past the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, and defending World Series champion Houston Astros in seven games—all while on the road.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” Carter said. “The goal is to not make that a once-in-a-career-type thing.”

The 21-year-old outfielder spoke with Muscle & Fitness to discuss increased expectations this season, his partnership with Accelerator Active Energy, what he did to pack on some pounds in the offseason and pushing yourself to train when you don’t want to.

Nutritional Tips From Evan Carter

Carter weighed around 175 pounds while reaching base in all 17 of the Rangers’ playoff games. With the time off in the offseason, he prioritized putting on healthy weight. He showed up to spring training at 192 pounds. Tacking on the additional weight should help serve him over the course of 162 games.

“I really focused on large portions,” he said. “Call it 40 percent protein, 40 percent carbs, 20 percent vegetables, and I try to always avoid processed foods.”

Evan Carter’s Drink of Choice: Accelerator

Carter recently became the newest ambassador of Accelerator joining an roster that includes the likes of Aaron Judge, Travis Kelce, Olivia Dunne, and Lindsay Horan amongst others. Even with being one of the best prospects in baseball, Carter still seemed surprised but appreciative in being with the likes of such established athletes.

“Just the fact that they would even consider wanting me to be a part of this is really exciting,” he said. “There are a ton of different flavors, and it really tastes great.”

Texas Rangers Training Day For Evan Carter

Unlike most of us who enjoy some tunes while getting a workout in, Carter is the complete opposite. The familiar gym sounds of weights being moved around is more than enough for him. He does enjoy working out with others to help push himself and to make things more fun during training.

Carter focuses less on weightlifting and more on mobility and baseball-specific movements.

“I want to be able to swing fast and run fast,” Carter says. “I move, I move a lot of really light stuff really quickly. It’s a lot of medicine ball and rotational exercises.”

Workout #1

Pre-Lift Prep

Banded Shoulder Circles: 2 sets, 6-8 reps

M-Stick: ½ Kneeling Lateral Flexion: 2 sets, 8 reps (each side)

Wide-Stance Cable Chop: 2 sets, 6 reps (each side)

Side Plank – Resisted Hip Flexion: 2 sets, 6 sets (each side)

Primary LB Block

High to Low Cable Push-Pull: 3 sets, 5 reps (each side)

Chest Supported DB See-Saw Row: 3 reps (each side)

Secondary Block

Split Stance Landmire Low to High Switch Press: 2 sets, 5 reps (each side)

Neutral Grip Pullup: 2 sets, 6-8 reps

Biceps curl variation*: 2 sets, 10 reps

Triceps variation*: 2 sets, 10 reps

*Carter will vary the biceps and triceps exercises with each workout.

Workout #2

Pre-Lift Prep

Lateral Lunge-Cross Connect: 2 sets, 6 reps (each side)

Deep Lunge Banded T-Spine Rotation: 2 sets, 8 reps (each side)

Water Bag Dynamic SL RDL to Hip Lock: 2 sets, 6 reps (each side)

Deadbug w/ Water Bag Diagonal: 2 sets, 6 reps (each side)

Primary LB Block

Off-Set Front Racked Landmine Lateral Lunge: 3 sets, 4 reps (each side)

Depth Drop to Skater Jump: 3 sets, 3 reps (each side)

Secondary Block

Kick-Stand DB Single-Leg RDL: 2 sets, 5 reps (each side)

Straight Leg Copenhagen – Adduction: 2 sets, 6 reps (each side)

KB Straight Leg Calf Raise: 2 sets, 6-8 reps (each side)

Workout #3

Pre-Lift Prep

Banded Shoulder Circles: 2 sets, 6-8 reps (each side)

Tall Kneeling Water Bag OH Side Bend: 2 sets, 6 reps (each side)

Ipsilateral Dead Bug 2 sets, 6 reps (each side)

Cable Lift w/ Step Up: 2 sets, 6 reps (each side)

Primary LB Block

Landmine Pivot Push Press: 3 sets, 5 reps (each side)

Chest Supported DB See-Saw Row: 3 sets, 6 reps (each side)

Secondary Block

Standing Single Arm Cable Row w/Reach: 2 sets, 8 reps (each side)

½ Kneeling Banded Y-Raise: 2 sets, 10 reps (each side)

Biceps curl variation*: 2 sets, 10 reps

Triceps variation*: 2 sets, 10 reps

*Carter will vary the biceps and triceps exercises with each workout.

The Worst Part of Training For Evan Carter

Most of Carter’s offseason work came by himself and some days it can be tough to find the motivation to get through an early morning workout when it’s a solo one. What helped him was how quickly spring training was approaching and joy of getting back to playing the game he loves.

Recovery

“I really liked the ice baths and the hot tub. I also like the compression leg and just making sure I’m eating right and drinking plenty of water. I think sleep is probably the most important thing for me. Just making sure I’m getting more than enough sleep every night and being consistent with when I go to bed and wake up every day.”

Expectations on the Year

The Rangers will look to become the first team since the 98-2000 New York Yankees to win back-to-back World Series titles and Carter’s continued progress will play a pivotal role if that is to happen. With not even having 100 at bats under his belt, he knows this season will be a learning curve as he becomes more accustomed to the grind of a full season. There will also be increased expectations on him to better what he did last season.

“I think the biggest thing for me this year will just to be trying to embrace it as much as possible and kind of stay grounded in the locker room, grounded with friends, family and my wife and just leaning on the people around you to, you know, help you get through the tough times,” Carter said. “Then, hopefully trying to make the good times last even longer.”

Follow Evan on Instagram @evancarter