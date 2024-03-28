28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Evan Carter had a crazy 2023 season. Major League’s Baseball’s No. 5 prospect was called up last September and made his name during the Texas Rangers run to their first World Series championship in franchise history.
Given how fast things moved for Carter, he didn’t have an opportunity to appreciate things in the moment as his focus quickly shifted from call up from excitement to helping the Rangers clinch a playoff berth in Game 161 and helping propel them past the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, and defending World Series champion Houston Astros in seven games—all while on the road.
“It was an unbelievable experience,” Carter said. “The goal is to not make that a once-in-a-career-type thing.”
The 21-year-old outfielder spoke with Muscle & Fitness to discuss increased expectations this season, his partnership with Accelerator Active Energy, what he did to pack on some pounds in the offseason and pushing yourself to train when you don’t want to.
Carter weighed around 175 pounds while reaching base in all 17 of the Rangers’ playoff games. With the time off in the offseason, he prioritized putting on healthy weight. He showed up to spring training at 192 pounds. Tacking on the additional weight should help serve him over the course of 162 games.
“I really focused on large portions,” he said. “Call it 40 percent protein, 40 percent carbs, 20 percent vegetables, and I try to always avoid processed foods.”
Carter recently became the newest ambassador of Accelerator joining an roster that includes the likes of Aaron Judge, Travis Kelce, Olivia Dunne, and Lindsay Horan amongst others. Even with being one of the best prospects in baseball, Carter still seemed surprised but appreciative in being with the likes of such established athletes.
“Just the fact that they would even consider wanting me to be a part of this is really exciting,” he said. “There are a ton of different flavors, and it really tastes great.”
Unlike most of us who enjoy some tunes while getting a workout in, Carter is the complete opposite. The familiar gym sounds of weights being moved around is more than enough for him. He does enjoy working out with others to help push himself and to make things more fun during training.
Carter focuses less on weightlifting and more on mobility and baseball-specific movements.
“I want to be able to swing fast and run fast,” Carter says. “I move, I move a lot of really light stuff really quickly. It’s a lot of medicine ball and rotational exercises.”
Pre-Lift Prep
Primary LB Block
Secondary Block
*Carter will vary the biceps and triceps exercises with each workout.
Pre-Lift Prep
Primary LB Block
Secondary Block
Pre-Lift Prep
Primary LB Block
Secondary Block
*Carter will vary the biceps and triceps exercises with each workout.
Most of Carter’s offseason work came by himself and some days it can be tough to find the motivation to get through an early morning workout when it’s a solo one. What helped him was how quickly spring training was approaching and joy of getting back to playing the game he loves.
“I really liked the ice baths and the hot tub. I also like the compression leg and just making sure I’m eating right and drinking plenty of water. I think sleep is probably the most important thing for me. Just making sure I’m getting more than enough sleep every night and being consistent with when I go to bed and wake up every day.”
The Rangers will look to become the first team since the 98-2000 New York Yankees to win back-to-back World Series titles and Carter’s continued progress will play a pivotal role if that is to happen. With not even having 100 at bats under his belt, he knows this season will be a learning curve as he becomes more accustomed to the grind of a full season. There will also be increased expectations on him to better what he did last season.
“I think the biggest thing for me this year will just to be trying to embrace it as much as possible and kind of stay grounded in the locker room, grounded with friends, family and my wife and just leaning on the people around you to, you know, help you get through the tough times,” Carter said. “Then, hopefully trying to make the good times last even longer.”
Follow Evan on Instagram @evancarter