Whether it’s because of those timeless motivational training montages or banging gym playlists, fans of the “Rocky” movie franchise have always had a great deal to be thankful for. But when the film’s writer, director, and star, Sylvester Stallone, announced a re-cut of “Rocky IV” in widescreen, and in 4K, complete with never-before released scenes from the ‘80s fight classic, those fans were punching the air once again.

The tale of a boxing underdog given a million-to-one shot at the world heavyweight championship has always resonated with those that feel anything is truly possible if we just work hard enough to achieve it. And, while the “Rocky” movies served us all with incredible escapism and adrenaline fueled excitement, there were a number of times when the in-ring action became all too real on set.

As we look forward to Rocky IV: The Ultimate Director’s Cut premiering in selected theaters on Nov, 11, before it is then released via Amazon Prime Video a day later (some 35 years after its original outing) M&F goes back in time to remember those wild punches and gigantic egos that may have clashed just a little too hard.