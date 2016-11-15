Pete Barrett / Getty

10 Tell-All Facts About Testosterone

Here is everything you need to know about the hormone that makes you a man—literally.

Let's face it, there's no one thing that makes you a "real man," but your testosterone levels play a pretty important role. Testosterone is the hormone that makes a man's body develop sperm, and is responsible for increased muscle mass, all that body hair (whether you want it or not), and giving males a deeper voice. Beyond the physical, low testosterone can cause significant health problems for men, including fatigue, sleeplessness, depression, and increased fat storage.

It's important to understand this misunderstood hormone. No, it doesn't make you more aggressive—in fact, there's evidence that low testosterone causes irritability and anger. Knowing the truth about testosterone, what it does to your body, and how to properly monitor it are keys to keeping your mental and physical health running optimally.

1. It's Produced in the "Man Region"

Testosterone is a hormone produced primarily in the testicles, and it regulates everything from facial hair, sex drive, sperm production, and muscle mass to bone density, fat distribution, and red blood cell production. Normal levels for men are about 300 to 1,000 nanograms per deciliter.

2. Money Triggers its Production

Studies have shown testosterone levels in men rise when they earn money or their sports team wins. One study noted that watching porn also caused a spike in men by 35 percent.

3. Eat Your Veggies

Vegan men tend to have higher testosterone levels than both vegetarians and meat eaters.

4. Low T Causes Mood Swings

Signs of low T include mood swings, decrease in bone density or muscle mass, an increase in body fat, hair loss, depression, irritability, fatigue, low sex drive, as well as premature aging, and difficulty concentrating.

5. Age Doesn't Matter

Men of any age can have low testosterone, especially if you have damage to your testes or pituitary gland. Obesity, sleep apnea, and type-2 diabetes are also linked to low testosterone.

6. Your Diet is the Key to Higher T

While testosterone replacement therapy can help boost energy, sex drive, and mood, a review of 28 studies on diet and its relation to testosterone levels and sexual health suggests that if you want to “slip one past the goalie” you’re better off looking to restore your T levels naturally by eating healthy, limiting alcohol intake, losing weight, and exercising.

7. Roosters Paved the Way for Replacement Therapy

The earliest form of testosterone replacement therapy dates back to 1849 when Arnold Berthold, a German zoo curator, observed roosters that were castrated. They stopped fighting, crowing, and their comb didn’t grow. Their behavior changed when the testes were reconnected.

8. Don't Try This at Home

At the age of 72, French physician/physiologist Charles-Edouard Brown-Sequard injected himself with testicular extracts from guinea pigs and dogs. He claimed that he regained his “old powers” and his limbs “showed a decided gain of strength.” We don't recommend doing what he did, but you get the point. 

9. When in Doubt, See Your Doctor

Hypogonadism is a reduction or absence of hormone secretion or other physiological activity of the gonads. Testosterone replacement therapy synthetically replaces any missing testosterone with synthetic testosterone. Request that the doctor test your total, free, and bioavailable testosterone levels.

10. Staying Single Could Boost Your T

An Italian study suggests men who are in love have lower testosterone levels and women who feel the same about their partner have higher levels. Women with higher levels of T also have better sexual experiences.

