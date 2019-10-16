13 Products to Help You Get Better Sleep

A good night’s sleep starts and ends with a comfortable mattress, and we think that Sleepenvie knocked it out of the park with their moderately priced model that self-inflates right out of the box.
The 10-inch-thick Sofie is semi-firm and offers plenty of support, but it’s a real dream come true for dudes who run hot, as it’s equipped with nearly three pounds of cooling gel memory foam to disperse body heat.
It's time to toss out any uncomfortable foam or filthy down pillows for this pillow of the future by SlumberSphere. Upgrading your pillow is an easy, cost-effective way to increase your restfulness at night.
It pairs advanced materials like latex memory foam and cooling fibers with thoughtful construction—including venting side panels—for a pillow that’s as modern as it is comfy.
One of the most prevalent sleep stealing activities is our constant use of digital devices before bedding down. Smartphones, computers, tablets; almost all of them emit short wavelength blue light, which can mess with our bodies’ natural sleep cycle.
Slip on a pair of blue-light filtering glasses like these handsome ones from Gunnar, which block about 65% of blue light, an hour before bed to prime your brain for sleepy time.
Sleeping in a temperature-controlled environment, 67 degrees to be exact, is often touted as one of the key ways to get deep and restful sleep. But forget cranking the AC down to 60.
Instead, slip this super chilly, water-cooled pad onto your mattress and under the covers to get truly superb slumber. The whisper-quiet, temperature-regulated water pump (with a remote) lets you quickly adjust the temperature of your bed from 55 to 115 degrees.
New, specially designed weighted blankets like this super-soft one from Nest Bedding can make you feel soothed without the claustrophobia. It has a plush topside and smooth, 100% cotton liner on the bottom. It's filled with small glass beads to provide quiet, comforting weight.
Made from bamboo and a touch of spandex for all-night cool comfort, these sheets from Purple are seam-free on the corners and use an elastic band to stay put, so bunched fabric won’t bother you at night.
Low, comforting noises can help to cancel out any distracting sounds that may disrupt deep sleep. To combat this, we like a true noise machine like the Micro2. Great for travel or home use, this little speaker system can pump out 11 different sounds (or stream your own choices over Bluetooth) to keep you in soothing slumber.
Light is the main driver of our sleep-wake cycle—the sun signals that it’s daytime and darkness promotes better sleep. So if light leakage is ruining your sleep, spring for some blackout curtains to create your own sleep cave. These curtains have a triple weave fabric to keep sunlight from penetrating and have insulating and sound deadening properties.
You may not think it’s manly to be spritzing essential oils around your pillow before laying down to rebuild your overworked muscles. But once you get a whiff of the soothing blend of lavender, frankincense, chamomile, and clary sage in this Calm mist, you’ll swear you eyelids feel heavier.
For a drug-free (yes, though CBD comes from hemp/marijuana, it won’t get you high) way to induce a restful, deep sleep, experiment with these cannabidiol capsules from Green Helix. The blend of CBD and an infusion of lemon balm, kava kava, and chamomile extracts is purported to help defeat sleeplessness.
When you’re far from your cool, dark, and perfectly setup-for-sleep bedroom, a few helpful aides like a quality eye mask can bring restful slumber. This one, which is part of NuCalm’s holistic better-sleep system, has deep molded cups to keep pressure off of your eye lashes and eye lids and is made from a hypo-allergenic and washable fabric.
Putting on some soothing tunes can be a great way to enter into restful slumber, but most headphones aren’t made for snoozing in. Enter the purpose-made Bedphones from DubsLabs. These high-quality cans are super thin and adjustable so they won’t bother your sleep if you have to toss and turn during the night.