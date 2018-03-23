Get the April 2018 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness' on Newsstands Now

In this issue of Muscle & Fitness, you'll find everything you need to spring clean your diet and workout routines before summer.

Our April cover star, IFBB Pro League men's physique star and social media powerhouse Anton Antipov, discusses his rough start in the modeling world and his journey to the Olympia stage. You'll also find his go-to tips for getting as ripped as possible while you tackle the four-week workout plan that's guaranteed to bring you closer to your summer body goals.

If you're already well on your way to a chiseled physique and aren't looking for a complete routine reboot, you might want to start focusing on specific muscle groups. In that case, you'll love the six row variations we've compiled to help you build a wider back and perfect your posture. You'll also find a suspension-trainer legs circuit that'll have you wobbling out of the gym, which most M&F readers would likely argue is a good thing. And if you find that you're struggling to find time to hit the gym, check out the emergency workout that you can do with nothing more than a pair of dumbbells.

But remember, six-pack abs are made in the kitchen—and we've got you covered there, too. Keep your diet on track with our favorite flavorful, satisfying, fat-loss recipes and the packaged meals and snacks you can turn to when you're short on time and need a quick, portable bite. Plus, find out how you can imitate your favorite fast food classics sans the excess calories and inevitable regret.

You’ll find all that as well as our regular training and nutrition columns to get you bigger, stronger, and feeling your best.