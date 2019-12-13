Get the January 2020 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

The January 2020 issue of Muscle & Fitness has all the workout and nutrition tips you need to accomplish your New Year’s resolutions.

John Cena has made a name for himself by being a workhorse in the WWE ring, on the big screen, and in the gym. But now, the 16-time WWE champion is embarking on a new mission: helping veterans break into the fitness industry. In our sprawling cover story, we highlight Cena’s partnership with the FitOps Foundation, which helps military veterans find purpose by certifying them as elite personal trainers and provide them with job placement assistance.

We also feature Professional Fighters League star Lance Palmer’s quest to ring in the New Year on a high note; take a look at how the fitness strap WHOOP is changing how the world looks at training; and talk with WWE superstar and Strongman legend Mark Henry.

Flip to the Train section to fall into a loaded trap bar to build solid muscle, grab a set of straps for a solid core, learn all about muscle fibers, and find out why one editor squatted every day for an entire month.

But as we know, muscle is made in the kitchen. In the Eat section, you’ll learn five ways to use barley that don’t involve beer, how to avoid cross contamination the next time you’re cooking chicken, and everything there is to know about intermittent fasting.

Kettlebell moves are all the rage in an intense workout designed by Eric Leija, aka the Primal Swoldier, and Damien Patrick shows you how to grow your back. Have you set a New Year’s resolution? We show you how to crush your goals in 2020, no matter what they are.

And since Muscle & Fitness includes FLEX, you’ll also get the latest bodybuilding news, as well as even more workout and nutrition tips.

It’s still unclear whether seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath will return to the bodybuilding stage next September to try and tie Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney’s record for the most Sandows. Until then, see if you can keep up with “The Gift’s” back-breaking workout.

Tenth place at the Olympia isn’t usually something to brag about, except when it’s your first time on bodybuilding’s grandest stage. We take a look at why Patrick Moore might be the sport's next big thing.

Pick up the January edition for all this and more! Whatever your resolutions are, we've got all the tips you need right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.