Most of us have experienced our muscles twitching (fasciculations) from time to time. Commonly, muscles twitching occurs in the face, arms, and legs, but it can happen all over the body. Under normal circumstances the brain communicates seamlessly with the muscles, ordering them to contract, but when this signal becomes unbalanced, the muscles begin to twitch.

Generally, involuntary muscle twitching happens infrequently and is something that we quickly forget about. But, if you are suffering from prolonged spells of muscle twitching, you will need to identify the causes and solutions for this annoying ailment before your twitches turn into full-blown muscle cramps.