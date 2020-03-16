Stock Your Cold and Flu Survival Kit

Jelena Stanojkovic / Shutterstock

Keep these items handy so that you’re ready to combat the most common symptoms when they strike.

The typical flu season can last anywhere from four to five months. And now the highly contagious coronavirus is not only prompting governments to take drastic measures to ensure that the spread is contained, but also making people worried that they might be the next victim.

With the world grinding to a halt becuase of the virus, it's easy to get caught up in the hysterics surrounding the pandemic. With grocery stores running out of supplies and people hoarding hand sanitizers everywhere during these tough times, it might be a wise move to be prepared and stock your own cold and flu survival kit.

Pharmacist and author Sherry Torkos recommends this checklist for a well-stocked cold and flu kit. Hint: store the smaller items in one clear plastic container. That way, you won’t have to search through cabinets and cupboards for relief when you’d rather just crawl into bed.  

Sherry Torkos is a pharmacist, author, and certified fitness instructor.  She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1992 and practices holistic pharmacy in the Niagara region of Ontario. As a leading health expert, she has delivered hundreds of lectures to medical professionals and the public. She is frequently interviewed on radio and TV talk shows throughout North America and abroad. Sherry has authored 14 books, including Saving Women’s Hearts, The Canadian Encyclopedia for Natural Medicine, The Glycemic Index Made Simple, Winning at Weight Loss and Breaking the Age Barrier.

 

 

Thermometer

Many people forget to check if their thermometer still works, which can be an issue with digital ones. Checking your temperature is important, especially for children, because if it becomes dangerously high it can lead to seizures.

Water

Aim for 13 cups of water each day (nine cups for women) to help you stay hydrated. It also helps the body eliminate toxins (dry mucus membranes can make it easier for viruses to enter).

Nasal rinse and lubricant

Saline rinses are increasingly recommended as a safe and natural way to help your body's natural mechanism for clearing sinus pressure and nasal congestion from cold and flu.

In place of regular salt water, try a nasal wash with an extra boost such as Alkalol Nasal Wash, which contains a blend of natural extracts and essential oils to help dissolve mucus, relieve nasal congestion and alleviate nasal dryness. Be sure to use boiled or sterilized water.

Nasal Lubricant

Helps to soothe raw, irritated skin around your nostrils. Look for a water-soluble lubricant.

Throat drops

Necessary for minor throat irritations. Choose a blend of natural ingredients, such as those found in Pine Brothers Softish Throat Drops, that includes combining the soothing natural qualities of glycerin with the healing properties of gum acacia.

Acetaminophen

Useful to help bring down fevers and manage minor aches. Acetaminophen is often an ingredient in cold and flu medications. Be very cautious not to exceed the recommended total daily amounts, or combine with alcohol, as that can lead to severe liver damage.

Chicken soup

This acts as an anti-inflammatory and temporarily increases the movement of mucus through the nose.

 

