Fuel up with food

It’s tempting to grab the first snack you see or order out when lunchtime rolls around, but save those treats for the weekend because they may slow you down. Your daily nutrition plays a big role in energy production and fighting fatigue. Allison Barnes, Ph.D., a nutritionist, exercise physiologist and CEO and founder of R3BILT explains the importance of using food as a midday energy source, especially when it comes to the midday crash. “People often overlook that food is fuel for your body and brain, and if you fuel yourself optimally, you can easily achieve higher energy and productivity through nutrition alone,” she says. Avoiding foods that cause crashes like those high in processed, inflammatory sugars, Barnes recommends keeping your nutrition simple.

“Focus on eating real, whole food while making sure you’re getting enough clean protein, and healthy fats,” she adds. A great way to accomplish this is to shop the outer perimeter of the grocery store and try to buy organic whenever possible. The cleaner nutrients you feed your body, the more energy and fuel it will have to help fight off the dreaded afternoon slump.

Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast and healthy snacking throughout the day on foods like fruits, nuts, avocados, leans protein, and vegetables will help keep your body and mind sharp.