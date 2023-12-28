The Menace Podcast

On this week’s Menace Podcast, Dennis James, Milos Sarcev, and Chris Cormier are joined by 2021 Arnold Classic champion Nick Walker. “The Mutant” had to miss the 2023 Mr. Olympia due to a hamstring injury he suffered, but he told the co-hosts that he felt he would’ve been the 18th Mr. Olympia instead of Derek Lunsford, who claimed the title in Orlando, FL in November. Walker didn’t get to compete in that show, but he does talk about his 2024 plans and how he will continue his quest to hold the Sandow Trophy.

An extra note about TMP – this is the last edition to be featured on the M&F YouTube channel. Starting in 2024, you can catch all new episodes over at the Olympia TV YouTube channel. Same show, same quality entertainment, but in a new home.