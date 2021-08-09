The bodybuilding and fitness industry was rocked on Aug. 8 when the family of John Meadows announced that the longtime coach and pro bodybuilder passed away at the age of 49. At this time, no cause of death had been announced, but the man who called Ohio home touched the lives and positively impacted the careers of many athletes throughout the sport of bodybuilding as well as in powerlifting.

Meadows’ Impact on Bodybuilding

Meadows had a passion for bodybuilding going back to his early teenage years. His journey to pro status as a competitor wasn’t without adversity. In 2005, he was diagnosed with a rare disease called Idiopathic Myointimal Hyperplasia of the Mesenteric Veins. It would result in the removal of his colon. He eventually continued competing and turned pro at the 2015 NPC Team Universe. The Mountain Dog competed in the 212 division primarily until 2017 when he focused on coaching and training other athletes. He had worked with many competitors across a variety of divisions over the years including 212 Olympia Champion Shaun Clarida and Ms. Fitness Olympia Missy Truscott.

In the gym, he also is credited with inventing the Meadows Row, a one-arm row movement with a barbell inside of a landmine attachment. His reach also expanded into the supplement industry as the founder of Granite Supplements. Outside of bodybuilding, he had also started coaching and working with athletes in pro football such as Boston Scott of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many of people were still processing the news while others took to social media to extend their condolences to his wife, sons, and supporters.

Phil Heath, 7-time Mr. Olympia (on Twitter)

“Damn! Rest is Power John. You will definitely be missed by many.”

Antoine Vaillant – IFBB Pro Bodybuilder (on Instagram)

“This one sucks. I loved John. He is the one that turned me pro and was also someone I looked up to so much. He was the true gentlemen of bodybuilding with great values and always cared for his athletes who always became his friends. He will be so missed, he made bodybuilding and the whole world a better place. That’s why he was an example to all of us, he made the world better. God knows we need more of that in our industry and beyond.”

Missy Truscott – 2020 Fitness Olympia Champion (on Instagram)

“This has nothing to do with bodybuilding or prep or anything……my heart hurts because John was such an amazing man. He was a close friend, my mentor, an awesome husband and a truly amazing dad to 2 incredible boys. His passion in life was helping others (bodybuilders, football, life) and I can’t even process what life will be without him. John was an incredible human being and I’ll be forever grateful for everything he did for me. Love you John.”

Flex Wheeler – Four-time Arnold Classic Champion (on Instagram)

“I will try to remember your infectious smile and the footprint of all your achievements. To your family my deepest condolences. There’s no words that can express. I pray that God blesses you with peace and everlasting life.”

Everyone at Muscle & Fitness also extends their condolences to Meadows' wife, Mary, and their two sons.