Fans that attend bodybuilding shows like the Olympia are there for more than competitions. They hope to meet their favorite fitness celebrities. One of the most popular figures at the 2025 Olympia World Fitness Expo was Granny Guns, who was stopped quite often for photos, hearing stories, and inspiring fans that have followed her meteoric rise to notoriety.

“I never imagined I would be where I am now,” she says.

A Survivor Before the Stardom

To truly get to know Granny Guns, you should know more about Marlene Flowers, the person behind the personality. If you were to tell her younger self about the life and celebrity she has in 2025, she would likely be in disbelief.

“If you knew me as a kid, you wouldn’t see anyone like I am now because I was a very shy and introverted girl.”

Before Flowers became a part of her larger fitness family, she was the oldest of seven children and did her best to be the example that the younger siblings could follow. Flowers acknowledged that she strived to get straight A’s in order to get the approval of her parents and teachers.

“Six of us were girls, and there was competition for attention. Being the oldest of seven, you don’t get much. I was looking for credit and acknowledgement.”

Despite getting good grades, doing chores, and excelling as a swimmer and diver, her biggest critic was her own mother. Flowers opted to focus on the praise and recognition from her teachers and coaches, and that fueled her drive to be her best.

“I relished the achievement.”

Following college, Flowers married twice. Her first marriage was with a former football player turned attorney, and they had two boys together. Unfortunately, her relationship went from one of hope to one of control. Her husband, who was much older became very controlling and abusive to her. After seven years in that relationship, Flowers realized that she needed to move on.

“I lived in actual fear for several months,” Flowers recalled. “After I tried to start standing on my own two feet, he started literally threatening my life. Out of fear, I packed my boys up and left.”

Flowers took her boys and relocated to a shelter for four months to try starting over. Many victims of domestic violence will confirm that an abusive situation can become even more dangerous after the abused partner tries to leave. Her now former husband continued to make life difficult for her in the years that followed, both in and out of court. Despite this and with her ultimate focus on her boys, Flowers found the courage to leave.

“I had two boys to raise. That was my primary concern and what kept me going. I had no choice. In the end, it did make me stronger.”

Years later and after her children grew up, Flowers remarried, but once again she found herself in an abusive situation. She reported that this partner was much more physically abusive. In the end, the strength she developed in her first marriage fueled her to end that relationship as well.

“I had to find myself.”

Finding Herself

As a result of the struggles she faced, Flowers developed self-image issues and suffered from an eating disorder. This resulted in her having to undergo a surgery. Following that and with the encouragement of her son Ryan, Flowers began exercising. The journey started with Ryan showing her a DVD of older people exercising. That was what got her started, but Flowers’ own improvements reinforced the decision to keep going.

“The physical changes I was making had a significant impact on me,” she stated. “That helped me build my self-confidence and self-image.”

Unfortunately, she was once again faced with a challenge after she was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. She is living with it now, and the gym is doing more than improving herself mentally. It is helping her stay alive.

Even with that new challenge, Flowers didn’t stop, nor does she let it bother her because it did not elevate to the point that it needed treatment. The approval and recognition she was looking for was now coming from the mirror and the weights she was moving. Flowers recalled that seeing and noticing the results in the form of visuals and numbers served her well both physically and emotionally. The then 63-year-old decided to start going to a gym. The feedback she was getting from other members just kept the new flame she had lit.

“They were the ones saying they wanted to look like me, and they even suggested I should compete.”

It was at the gym where she got her new name. Another gymgoer praised her for how she looked, specifically her arms.

“She said, ‘I’d like to have guns like that.’ Even though I wasn’t a grandmother myself at the time yet, I was still older. So, it became Granny Guns, and it stuck.”

Rise to Fame

Two years after she started training, Flowers stepped onstage in a bodybuilding show. Flowers recalled that it was the first time she actually wore a bikini and was the oldest competitor onstage.

“I was nervous but managed to do it, and I got all kinds of applause,” said Flowers. “I now have six trophies here at home.”

Flowers also joined social media and was following many of the fitness industry’s most popular athletes and influencers. They got word that Noel Deyzel was making a local appearance, and she and Ryan went to meet him. While they were waiting in line, Deyzel’s videographer recognized her.

“His videographer pulled me to the front of the line, and Noel introduced me to everyone there. It was such a phenomenal experience. He gave me a hug that made me feel like I was with my dad again.”

Flowers’ own persona kept rising, and more opportunities came her way in the form of sponsorships as well as opportunities to share her story and inspire others. Now, there are people that wait at shows to meet her just like she was when she met Deyzel.

“I’ve been compared to him, and he’s been compared to me because we put out similar content. I am still very close to him, even though I don’t have as much contact with him now. He has a very special place in my heart.”

Flowers may be the star, but her success has now reached a point that she can’t do everything alone. Her son Ryan works behind the scenes in support of her, but as much work as it takes, he does it with a smile on her face.

“I remember watching Mom struggle,” he recalled. “I remember her not smiling or having friends. Watching this community come together and seeing her have a family of supportive people hug her and laughing. It’s a lot of work, but this is better than any paycheck.”

What Lies Ahead

Flowers’ past struggles and adversity was indirectly laying the foundation and serving as the origin of the personality and inspiring figure that her followers now today. Granny Guns is not one to look back often, and she has a lot to look forward to in the months and years ahead.

There are more events she will attend, many more people she will likely meet, and projects that will be rolling out in 2026. One of those is her book, that shares much more about her experiences, adversities, and her path to get where she is today. Just like her social media posts, the goal is to reach and inspire as many as possible.

“It is so rewarding to know that something I started to help myself is able to help so many other people. That makes me feel good to help them by doing something I enjoy.”

