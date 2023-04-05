Old-school bodybuilding fans remember the rivalries that made the sport so great to follow. Names like Schwarzenegger and Oliva or Haney and Gaspari may come to mind. Fans of the last couple of decades may think of Coleman and Cutler or Heath and Greene. There is a lot of anticipation for a potential new rivalry – Lunsford and Walker.

The two men faced off for the first time at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, where runner-up Lunsford placed one spot ahead of Walker. The comparisons and chatter after the contest have had the fans hyped since. The Prime Time Muscle crew explored the potential this matchup had on a recent episode.

Terrick El-Guindy began the discussion by talking about Lunsford and the conspiracy that he skipped the 2023 Arnold Classic to avoid another Walker matchup.

“Derek Lunsford isn’t scared of anyone,” said the IFBB Pro League judge. “He went to Pittsburgh to do the posing routine (2022) when he wasn’t that prestigious. So, he’s not scared of anyone. I can speak on behalf of Derek, he isn’t scared.”

Chris Cormier knows the feeling of being third at the Mr. Olympia, a position he held behind Ronnie Coleman and Flex Wheeler in 1999. He can speak about Walker’s mindset from a first-hand experience.

“You’re looking at the guy that’s one spot up above you in second, which is Derek, and you’re picking that person apart,” he told co-host Tim Wilkins and El-Guindy.”I did the same thing to Flex Wheeler.”

The reigning Mr. Olympia, Hadi Choopan, has no intentions of letting his title go, but the co-hosts still felt that the 2021 Arnold Classic winner and 2021 Olympia 212 Champion will be involved in multiple final comparisons for years to come.

“This is one of the biggest rivalries in bodybuilding, we think,” said Wilkins. What do you think? You can share your thoughts in the Comments section of the video on the Olympia TV YouTube channel. While you’re there, subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes.